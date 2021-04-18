US coronavirus: Other US states could see scenarios similar to Covid-19 crisis unfold in Michigan, expert says





And there are several reasons for the crisis.

“First, we believe the overall infection rate in Michigan has been lower during the pandemic to date,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox told CNN on Saturday. “Second, Michigan has opened recently … with various relief orders in the works.”

Officials reported last week that all eight Beaumont Health hospitals in two counties in the Detroit area were 90% -95% full and their Covid-19 patient count rose from 129 at the end of February to more than 800 patients.

“Unfortunately, I think people have given up on their infection control issues, they don’t wear their masks as much as they should, social distancing, hand hygiene,” Fox added.

Complicating matters further, he said, is the highly contagious variant of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus which is spreading rapidly not only within the state, but across the country. have been reported in all 50 U.S. states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida leads the country with the most cases of the B.1.1.7 strain, followed by Michigan and Minnesota, according to CDC data.

And with much of the elderly population vaccinated against the virus, the variant has hit younger groups hard.

“It really shows up in all of our emergency rooms and quite frankly in our inpatient units,” Fox said. “We are treating younger patients than ever before,” Fox said.

CNN emergency physician and medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen says she is worried about what this could mean for Michigan and the United States.

“What’s happening in Michigan now could very well be happening in other states,” she told CNN on Saturday. “Mainly because we have this more contagious B.1.1.7 variant that is now dominant in the United States.” The encouraging news, Wen added, is that vaccinations against Covid-19 are accelerating, which could help mitigate another potential wave of violence in the country.

Almost a quarter of all Americans fully immunized

In the race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, another important milestone: the United States is approaching a quarter of fully vaccinated Americans.

According to CDC data, more than 129 million Americans have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – about 39% of the US population – and more than 82 million have been fully vaccinated – or about 24.8% of population. Almost a third of Americans aged 18 and older have been fully immunized, data shows. Meanwhile, a recommended break on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine continues in the United States. CDC and Food and Drug Administration officials have made the recommendation on six reported cases in the United States of a “rare and serious” type of blood clot, among more than 6.8 million Americans who have had it. vaccinate. CDC vaccine advisers, after meeting last week without making a decision, have scheduled another meeting for April 23 to discuss whether the J&J vaccine causes blood clots and, if so, whether do about it. The group had previously said they needed more information.

“I’m glad the hiatus is happening because it really illustrates that our system is working, that our federal health officials are prioritizing – more than anything else – safety,” Wen told CNN on Saturday. “If they’re willing to take a break from something that’s less than one in a million, we should be really reassured about their commitment to safety.”

The other two Covid-19 vaccines that also got the green light in the United States – Pfizer and Moderna – are not involved in the hiatus. And in the weeks to come, it will be essential to continue the important message about their safety, Wen said, and why vaccinations against Covid-19 remain essential.

“We are doing this because we have a pandemic that has killed over 500,000 people here in the United States,” Wen added.

During a White House briefing on Covid-19 on Friday, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said officials recognize the importance of acting quickly on the J&J vaccine on hiatus.

“What I would say to the American people is that what we have found is really extremely rare cases thanks to our vaccine safety surveillance system. And that we are transparent, this Friday meeting will be public, people can call – we communicate transparently as science, ”Walensky said.

Officials have also contacted thousands of providers to inform them of the types of cases they should be looking for, she said.

“And we want to pass it on to the American public: we have two vaccines that are readily available, Pfizer and Moderna, and people should continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated,” Walensky added.

CNN’s Michael Nedelman, Jen Christensen, Maggie Fox, Virginia Langmaid and Lauren Mascaren contributed to this report.

