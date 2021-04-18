British battleship sailing to the Black Sea in May as Ukrainian-Russian tensions rise-Sunday Times





On August 16, 2017, the British Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, arriving at the Portsmouth Naval Base, UK, was towed by a tugboat. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls /

The Sunday Times newspaper cited high-ranking naval sources and reported that the British battleship would sail into the Black Sea in May amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The deployment is aimed at demonstrating solidarity with NATO allies in Ukraine and Britain, the newspaper reported.

Reports say that one type 45 destroyer, armed with anti-aircraft missiles and anti-submarine type 23 frigates, will leave the Royal Naval Aircraft Carrier Task Group in the Mediterranean and head to the Black Sea through the Strait of the Bosphorus.

The report added that the RAF F-35B Lightning Stealth Jet and Merlin Submarine Hunting Helicopter will be prepared on the task group’s flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth to support battleships in the Black Sea.

Tensions between Moscow and Kiev are escalating as Russian troops increase along the border and as troops and pro-Russian separatists clash in eastern Ukraine. Read more

British Defense Department officials could not immediately seek comment.

A defense ministry spokesman told the newspaper that the British government is working closely with Ukraine to monitor the situation and continues to urge Russia to phase out.

The newspaper quoted a spokesman, “The British and our international allies are unwavering in our support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos