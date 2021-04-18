Sturgeon and Salmond love the victim role, but it was the Scots who made England.





Why does Scottish nationalism get liberty from the left? After all, the usual waking up party line is that nationalists are prejudiced domineers. Radical politicians and scholars love to quote Albert Einstein. Nationalism is an infantile disease, the measles of mankind.

However, the same radicals on both sides of the border are often welcomed as modern and progressive leaders who have realized the war against Nikolaster. While Britain’s withdrawal from the EU was seen as a work of populist prejudice, Scotland’s withdrawal from Britain is considered a rational democratic aspiration. BBC presenters cannot mention French, American, or Japanese nationalism without shutting their mouths. However, like Irish nationalism, Scottish nationalism is treated as a legitimate choice.

The reason, in my view, is that for some sort of left, victims are the greatest virtue over internationalism. So, an election video released last week by Alba, Alex Salmonds’ new party. Narrated by Angus Macfadyen, who played Robert the Bruce in Braveheart, the film moves from a statue of a 14th-century monarch to a scene of a crowd waving Saltires, presenting the upcoming election as a choice between freedom and oppression. It sells Scottish separatism as a form of anticolonialism. Scottish sma folk Macfadyens audio commentary tells us that it has broken the spine of English superiority.

Undoubtedly it has a tactical meaning. The idea that Scotland was annexed by a larger neighbor is absurd. The momentum of reunification came mainly from the north of the border, but separatists break the statue and catch anti-imperialists, casting themselves as advocates of those who have conquered them. The atmosphere of our time.

Now we can hardly blame Salmond for the absurdity and anachronism of the Mel Gibsons 1995 blockbuster. As one critic said at the time, the events are inaccurate, the dates are inaccurate, the letters are inaccurate, the names are inaccurate, the clothes are short and very inaccurate.

French philosopher Ernest Renan said that misunderstanding your history is what makes you a country. But even by that criterion, it is very dishonest to Salmond that a stupid idea developed in Braveheart-that Scotland was somehow colonized.

If someone felt colonized when James VI inherited the British crown in 1603, his new subjects feared that a landless raid group would raid south with their sovereigns to steal their sins.

In his first speech to the House of Representatives, James (in a Scottish accent) declared that he was completing the work of the Almighty. Wasn’t God the first to unite these two kingdoms by a metaphor of language, religion, and etiquette? Yes, did he make us all on one island surrounded by one sea?

Stuart, the dictator, wanted to create a kingdom and decorate himself as the king of England. However, the House of Representatives of England had nothing and insisted that the agency should be separated. Their attitude hasn’t softened that much over the next century. When ministers came up with the idea of ​​the Act of Union primarily from strategic considerations, many Houses of Representatives were outraged about absorbing Scottish debt and protecting her commercial ventures. It took a certain amount of resoluteness and incentives to get both councils to agree on the merger.

Had the referendum been an option in 1707, the small and medium-sized peoples on both sides of the border would have voted against the coalition law. However, the idea that the merger was an acquisition by the British is to use the fine Scottish expression pure mince. Scots, whose schools and colleges were superior to the UK, quickly took advantage of new opportunities both inside and outside the UK. They were disproportionately represented by missionaries, merchants, soldiers and colonial administrators. There is a reason no one called it the British Empire.

Many Scots saw the creation of England as providence. Presbyterian pastors said that Scotland and England were God-established sister kingdoms, Israel and Judah. Hear the first line of Rule Britannia!! We had little thought of its importance these days when the first British command from the sky came out of the sky-blue Maine, but their author, Scottish poet James Thomson, prevailed in the belief that British supremacy was divinely established in 1740.

Of course, few people nowadays think of that term. In fact, the pendulum swayed in the other direction, with intellectual elites largely embracing the Black Lives Matter view of British history. If you claim to see the world as a hierarchy of privilege and oppression, you will hate Britain because it was the best dog. The global success, which was the main attraction for the British, is now presented as shameful. Even our most altruistic achievements, from defeating the slave trade to defeating the Nazis, are somehow selfish or filthy. In short, that’s why British identity retreats in all four constituent countries.

However, Scotland in the past is far more noble than the Alba/Braveheart myth. A small country at the edge of the world has raised unique, enterprising and creative people. In search of the genius’ exit, they joined the southern kin state, which was already bound by blood, horse and faith. In doing so, they created a new country that the most powerful and influential mankind knew. It used its power to create a state that propagates parliamentary rule, private property, freedom investigation, limited government, and personal freedom. Isn’t that the most inspiring story?

