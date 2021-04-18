US, China say they will cooperate to tackle climate change





The United States and China are determined to cooperate to tackle climate change, they said in a joint statement after senior envoys meetings last week held amid growing geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

The two countries will work together and with other parties to support the implementation of the Paris Agreement and to promote a successful United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow later this year, they said.

The statement signals the two countries’ intentions to cooperate on climate change despite tensions over issues ranging from trade to alleged human rights violations by China. US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who met at the White House on Friday, said they “share their concerns about Chinese activities which are incompatible with the rules-based international order.” China’s foreign ministry dismissed the criticism and accused the presidents of interfering in its affairs.

“The joint statement is a firm step towards cooperation amid great geopolitical challenges,” Li Shuo, a Beijing-based climate analyst at Greenpeace East Asia, said by email Sunday. “The declaration underscored the need for ambitious short-term actions and will initiate a process of continued G2 engagement on an existential issue of global concern.”

Biden will host a virtual climate conference Thursday and Friday with world leaders, and the United States and China “share the summit’s goal of raising global climate ambition for mitigation, adaptation and support They said in the statement.

The United States and China support the Paris Agreement target of limiting the increase in the global average temperature to less than 2 degrees Fahrenheit and trying to limit it to 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the statement joint, which follows the discussions in Shanghai on April 15 and 16. between US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua.

China has faced pressure from other countries to accelerate its path to peaks in emissions and to explain how it intends to reach net zero emissions by 2060. The government’s latest five-year plan, released in March, has also been the subject of criticism. lack of ambition and did not include a new hard target to reduce emissions.

Climate diplomacy has been an area in which President Xi Jinping has been keen to show global leadership and contrast with China’s trade tensions with the United States and its allies, or with global control over alleged rights violations. human rights in Xinjiang and political censorship in Hong Kong.

Xi has made the environment a priority since becoming president in 2013, speaking early in his tenure about bringing blue skies to Beijing and restoring the Chinese environment to the beautiful landscapes he remembered as a child. . Its policies have also helped propel China to a world leading role in the manufacture of solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles.

In 2014, Xi and President Barack Obama negotiated a bilateral emissions deal that helped pave the way for the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

There is still a lot of work to be done. China is by far the biggest contributor of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere and plans to increase its carbon emissions until the end of the decade. The government also continues to support the country’s vast coal industry.

