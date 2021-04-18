The Abergavenny Ice Cream Man is in the top 3 in the UK.





The ABERGAVENNY Ice Cream Man is in the UK’s 3rd place.

CJCopner Ice Cream Vans’ Chris Copner was ranked third in the Ice Cream Alliance’s 2021 Mobile of the Year Awards.

33-year-old Copner said he was proud of the award given the reasons why the blockade would essentially completely change his business.

“We are based in Abergavenny, but we travel all over the UK for corporate events,” he said.

“We lost all reservations during the year when the blockade hit. I decided we should provide something else.

“Because all restaurants were closed, there was a difference in restaurant dessert sales.

One of the CJ Copner ice creams. Photo: Chris Copner.

“It was very dangerous. The way ice cream vans have always been, is to take pictures next to the van and just walk around. But we were buying a product that we don’t normally buy in an ice cream van and we didn’t even have a picture of it. We had to market it a lot online.

“But people seem to like it. It’s something you can’t get anywhere else.”

Copner has four classic and new ice cream vans from different eras that were first purchased in 2009.

“When I was a kid, I always wanted an ice cream van,” he said. “I rode my first van, the 1976 Transit, and they all got a little rotted. But we did it for 12 months. It was 2009.

An Easter-themed snack from CJ Copner Ice Creams. Photo: Chris Copner.

“I was working in the financial industry, but now I’ve been working full time for about 2-3 years.

“Since the blockade started last year, the whole year has been canceled and we didn’t know where we were going, but we ended up being in third place in Britain and Ireland.

Last month, Copner donated 300 Crème Eggs to Velindre, a specialist treatment and treatment for cancer patients in Wales for Easter.

“I would not have been able to do that without customer support,” he said.

