British government doubles in lobbying defense





Greensill Bank’s logo was photographed on July 3, 2019 in downtown Bremen, Germany. REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer // File Photo

The British government doubled defense against lethal charges on Sunday, claiming that ex-leader David Cameron’s lack of support for financial firm Greenseal Capital showed that lobbying rules were “very good” last Sunday. .

The question of whether former ministers and officials have easy access to the Conservative government has been raised due to the actions of Cameron and other officials.

Cameron has denied violating the Code of Conduct or government rules, and the government has repeatedly said the findings of his debate over the failed company Greensill’s offer of access to its COVID-19 lending plan were not adopted.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has initiated an independent review to review the charges, and several parliamentary committees have also initiated investigations into the role of lobbyists and the minister’s interests to private enterprises.

Environment Minister George Justice thought Cameron had nothing to do wrong, but belatedly agreed with the former prime minister’s statement that he should contact the government in a more formal way than text.

“The real point is is he really wrong? No, but the review is in progress. We shouldn’t judge it in advance,” he told Sky News.

“But basically, I think the system we have is actually a pretty good system, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make adjustments and changes.”

The scandal increased after the Financial Times and Sunday Times newspaper reported that Cameron contacted ministers on behalf of Greensill, including texting Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak and preparing a drink between banker Lex Greensill and Health Secretary Matt Hancock. I did.

The government said last week that a former procurement officer could serve as a part-time advisor to the company while remaining public or civil servant in 2015, when Cameron was prime minister. Read more

Hancock has also been approved as a potential supplier of health services, criticized for owning shares in the company whose sister is a director.

Eustice said the health minister declared the interest and played no role in procurement. “Yes, if pastors with monetary interests declare them in an appropriate way, there is no problem.”

