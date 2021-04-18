Foreign entrepreneurs at an impasse





It has become a familiar model for foreign entrepreneurs: get a startup idea, decide to focus on the relatively wealthy US market, incorporate in the US, and even hire employees here. And then finally try to move permanently to the country where they have built a new business.

Since 2016, around 1,865 people outside the United States have founded US-based companies that have received venture capital funding, according to a tally from Crunchbase, a company that tracks startups and their funding.

Israel led the way with 12% of those founders, followed by the UK and India with 11% each, Crunchbase said. Another 7 percent were from Canada and 4 percent from Germany. Y Combinator, a California-based startup incubator that provides funding and coaching in return for a stake in start-ups, had 50% of its latest category of entrepreneurs outside the United States, the highest percentage never recorded.

Startups emphasize how desirable the United States remains as a destination for entrepreneurs, even as other markets, including China, become competitive and startup funding goes global.

The rise of foreigners creating startups raises lingering questions about the U.S. economy and the immigration system, including whether the federal government should be more accommodating.

The growing popularity of the Zoom video service during the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted an extreme case: its Chinese-born founder Eric Yuan, who was denied a US visa eight times before being approved.

“There was a population of entrepreneurs that was being overlooked,” said Manan Mehta, a founding partner of Unshackled Ventures, a San Francisco Bay Area-based venture capital firm focused on investing in foreign founders and help them come to the United States.

There are enough foreign founders setting up businesses in the United States that an economy has grown around them to provide services, a trend that has accelerated over the past five years. In 2016, Stripe, a San Francisco-based company that provides services to businesses, began offering what amounted to a startup-in-a-box: a set of services that included an incorporation in Delaware, a US bank account, and a payment system.

Currently, Stripe claims that its package, which is called Atlas, has been used by entrepreneurs in over 140 countries to incorporate more than 15,000 businesses. It costs $ 500 and requires a form that can be completed in 10 minutes. A competitor, Firstbase, advertises a form that can be completed in 5 minutes.

An India-based tech start-up founder, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was unsure how media exposure would affect a US visa application, said he sounded “crazy” at how it was easy to start an American business from a distance. But he said he sees benefits for Americans, including jobs for people he plans to hire in the United States and services for clients here.

“I can do everything remotely: I can set up a business, I can run it remotely from India, I can introduce myself as a tourist, but I cannot move to the United States and run it like my competitors Americans, ”he said.

The United States has dozens of visa categories for immigrants and non-immigrant visitors, some of which may already apply to startup founders or their investors. A category known as EB-5 visas, for example, may be available to people who invest $ 1.8 million or more of their own money.

Granting temporary legal status to founders of small businesses born abroad has become a recurring political debate. The Obama administration announced a plan in 2016 to allow certain foreign entrepreneurs to stay in the United States for at least two years. The Trump administration has tried, but failed to eliminate the program, and strengthening it now is part of the immigration changes Silicon Valley is asking President Joe Biden for.

Under the program, known as the “International Entrepreneur Parole,” startup founders could be eligible if their companies received at least $ 250,000 from angel investors, venture capitalists or similar investors, and if they have met other criteria.

Canada has an official “starter visa” program, an attempt to attract people who might be barred from entering the United States.

But even with former President Donald Trump seeking to do away with the idea of ​​start-up visas while in office, some venture capitalists were keen to provide start-up capital to people outside the United States who are creating companies based in the United States.

A venture capital firm that focuses on foreign founders, Off the Grid Ventures, has made 16 such investments since 2015, according to Crunchbase.

Mehta, originally from California, started Unshackled Ventures in 2014 with another investor after managing startups alongside foreigners constantly facing visa issues. Now, Unshackled receives about 1,800 submissions per year, he said, selecting about 15 of them to invest in. Their latest investment fund, announced in 2019, raised $ 20 million.

And it provides startups with not only initial capital, but also legal assistance throughout the immigration process. Mehta said the fund has helped foreign entrepreneurs with more than 150 immigration applications in six years.

“If you want to talk about allowing immigrants, you also have to talk about allowing their immigration trip,” he said.

