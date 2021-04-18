Bitcoin and crypto markets collapse over U.S. crackdown reports





Bitcoin lost nearly $ 8,000 on Sunday and is currently trading at $ 55,042 from a high of $ 62,000 per day. Photo: Getty

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is seeing a massive selloff, losing as much as 15% in the past 24 hours, the biggest intraday drop since February days after hitting record highs.

In late February, bitcoin fell to $ 43,000 amid uncertainty in traditional markets over stimulus expectations and their positive effects on US bond yields.

The drop appears to coincide with reports that the US Treasury is considering going after financial institutions for money laundering carried out through digital assets.

Bitcoin lost nearly $ 8,000 on Sunday and is currently trading 12% lower at $ 54,900 from a high of $ 61,293.

Other cryptocurrencies also fell.

Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second largest cryptocurrency in circulation, fell 17% before cutting losses. It is currently down 13% to $ 2,132.

Litecoin (LTC-USD) was also lower, down 24% to $ 252.

It comes after Bitcoin approached $ 65,000 last week before the historic first listing of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase on Wednesday. Coinbase is the first crypto company to be listed on the Nasdaq (^ IXIC).

Chart: Yahoo Finance

Bitcoin prices have risen and fallen in recent weeks as governments and regulators focus on the sector amid rising demand.

Bitcoin plunged 4% on Friday after the Central Bank of Turkey banned the use of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for payments.

Turkey’s central bank said the ban was motivated by a lack of “central authority regulation” and “oversight mechanisms” for cryptocurrencies and other similar digital assets.

He added that, among other risks, cryptocurrencies “can lead to unrecoverable losses for parties to transactions” due to the lack of regulation. The ban will go into effect on April 30 of this year.

WATCH: What is bitcoin?

Over the past year, a number of well-known financial institutions and investors have been looking into cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, causing its price to skyrocket.

The story continues

This has helped cryptocurrencies gain popularity in recent months, particularly bitcoin, which has more than doubled in value in the past six months.

Earlier in 2021, the market value of all bitcoin in circulation hit $ 1 billion for the first time, after rising over 800%. In December, it overtook Visa (V) to make it the world’s largest financial service.

In October of last year, Bitcoin had a big boost in confidence after California-based payments platform PayPal (PYPL), which allowed its customers to keep cryptocurrency in their digital wallets.

At the same time, US investment bank JPMorgan (JPM) also launched banking platforms Coinbase and Gemini, and Visa and Mastercard provided services to crypto companies.

READ MORE: The history of dogecoin, the joke currency that’s worth more than Barclays and Lloyds

Acceptance from major investors and companies, including Tesla (TSLA) and Mastercard (MA), has also fueled bitcoin.

But it’s not the only cryptocurrency that performs well. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is also accelerating, climbing to $ 2,488 for the first time in its history last week.

More recently, dogecoin (DOGE-USD) stole the show from bitcoin and ethereum this week after surging more than 200% in 24 hours, giving it a market cap of $ 52 billion.

WATCH: What are the risks of investing in cryptocurrency?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos