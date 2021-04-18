The United States withdraws from Afghanistan. But it will never leave those of us who served there | Afghanistan





I am one of more than 800,000 US military veterans who have served in Afghanistan since 2001. Tens of thousands more have served in other fields, from intelligence and diplomacy to aid and development. It is fair to wonder if the end of the war affects how one perceives one’s own small role in the effort. If we didn’t win, whatever way we win in a war like this, do we matter? Were the sacrifices in vain?

Cold accounting could weigh the costs in blood, treasure, and time against the development and security benefits of Afghans or the reduced capacity of al-Qaidas. A historians ‘perspective, a strategists’ assessment of alternatives and time, above all, will tell.

Instead, consider a more familiar and human setting: sport. Two boxers stand in the ring. Ten athletes run for the gold medal. A thousand enter the marathon. Was it worth it just for the winner? Would you like to appear at the Olympics even though you knew in advance that you would lose?

The value of the individual experience of veterans in Afghanistan does not depend on the outcome of battle, changes in policy or the decisions of a historian. To quote President Theodore Roosevelt, it’s not the critic who counts credit is human [sic] in the arena, whose face is marred by dust, sweat and blood; who fights valiantly; who is wrong, who misses again and again, for there is no effort without error and without gaps. The game changes you, whatever the outcome.

Today, I live in the suburbs of Washington DC. The roar of a helicopter is a routine accompaniment to other sounds in our suburban neighborhood, near a local hospital. Almost 20 years ago, leading a platoon of 25 American mountain infantry in Afghanistan, I could have told you the distance, firepower and model of a helicopter from its characteristic melody. in a few seconds.

Reflecting on President Bidens’ announcement regarding the end, for now, of American troops in Afghanistan, these hospital helicopters bring me back.

There was the double-spinning Chinook that dropped our avant-garde in Gardez, a peaceful town at the time.

Chinooks on the tarmac. Photography: Craig M Mullaney

A nearby mountain pass reminded us that this had not always been the case. Two decades earlier, a large Soviet force had been stranded and decimated by the Afghan mujahedin. Their hasty fighting positions remained by the side of the road. At Gardez, our platoon has been the muscle to protect a reconstruction team made up of diplomats and development officers. There were textbooks and school supplies to be freed from former Taliban warehouses, endless advice with former locals, and mostly uneventful patrols along the roads bordered by large fields of marijuana and hashish drying under a relentless sun. . During one mission, we helped army vets to vaccinate what must have been a thousand head of cattle: goats, sheep and camels flowing towards our tent from all cardinal points.

Even then, it was clear that a generation or more would pass before the economic and political development of the Afghans caught up with the lofty communiques of the United States and our NATO allies. It was an order of magnitude more difficult than rebuilding Japan and Germany after WWII.

There was the dragonfly silhouette of an Apache attack helicopter, Widow maker call sign, as it bowed against the midday sun near the Khand Narai Pass.

A US Ah-64 Apache helicopter maneuvers over mountains in the Manugay district of Afghanistan. Photograph: Reuters

Shortly after arriving in Afghanistan, we relocated closer to the jagged mountainous border with Pakistan. The Apache launched its missiles at my target, an enemy sniper who moments earlier fatally pierced Chriss’ chest. Hours earlier, we had rushed in response to another unit ambushed near the Pakistani border. Chris had driven my Humvee. Sea never reached combat without its navigation. With the sniper dead, we stumbled onto safer ground, carrying Chris on a stretcher. Slippery with blood, I struggled to keep a grip. It was a lonely and cold homecoming.

Every week it seemed that more and more insurgents, the catch-all etiquette of the Taliban, Al-Qaida and others shooting at us were being encouraged to leave their sanctuaries inside Pakistan and to cross the largely unguarded border into Afghanistan. We could clearly see what the policymakers of the day refused to recognize: the Taliban and their allies were gaining strength.

What we hadn’t realized yet was how much the game had changed. We still measured success by our one-on-one meetings. They knew it was a political competition. To discredit the Afghan government in the eyes of local villagers, our adversaries did not need to participate in the elections or build new roads and clinics. They only needed to show that the government could not ensure the safety of these villagers. In a cheeky gesture, they beheaded all the police at a local outpost. An act of terror silenced a hundred potential collaborators. In a large province, half the size of Switzerland, an American force in the hundreds was insufficient for the task. It always would be.

There was the Blackhawk medical evacuation helicopter with its red cross, which was attempting a second landing on Losano Ridge.

If Id had had the time, I could have counted every bullet hole in his fuselage since his first daring attempt to land in the middle of a 12-hour battle. In what had become a familiar exercise, my fellow lieutenant platoon fired near the border that morning and we arrived shortly after with reinforcements. As one of my men climbed a hill on my side, an ambush erupted in what looked like all directions. Evan, 19, was shot and killed in the first game. Four of his buddies dragged him up a steep hill, under machine gun fire and rocket-propelled grenades, to the landing zone we marked for the Blackhawk. I remember the skates taking off from the ground, avoiding incoming fire. The helicopter raced north with Evan. Maybe 40, maybe 60 insurgents were killed by the time we got home that September night, shivering and broken. When we said roll call, it was the only name with no answer that I will never forget.

The Dustoff 64 medical evacuation team in Losano from the 717th Medical Company (AA). Photography: Dave Burnell

There were the helicopters that brought celebrities and officials on their combat tours. They kept the engines running because the visits were short. There were supply helicopters loaded with ammunition, food and mail. Even at the outer perimeter of American firepower, we ate frozen king crab legs and steak. Once the water replenishment failed, we settled for diet iced tea. When our replacements started arriving by helicopter in the spring, we even got a little nostalgic and looked like graying oldies.

I left Afghanistan in 2004, but Afghanistan has never left me. I remember the smile when we helped an elderly woman brought to our clinic on her husband’s back. I remember the solidarity of our platoon as we returned to patrol after Evan and Chris died. I remember the laughter of a bonfire skit and the stench of a sergeant’s boots. I remember almost every moment of some battles, but almost no other. Some days it’s a worn photo that reminds you; on others, the sounds of a helicopter.

I don’t regret trading early career opportunities for a uniform. I don’t blame political errors that are beyond my reality. I no longer cry for those who have not returned. Instead, I celebrate how they lived with integrity and courage. I cherish our group of brothers. I try to pass on what I have learned to my children, students and colleagues.

Yes, it was important. We played and it counted. For us.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos