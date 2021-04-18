



When I finally checked, the House of Representatives was already preparing to blow at least $12 billion in renovating the lavish London’s office parliament house. They also agreed to burn about $100 billion on HS2, and many will pay and use all of them when returning home to London. Those same MPs and others will set the licensing fee we pay, the main funding of the state broadcaster. State broadcasters are conveniently exploited by politicians whose microphones and studios make policy, propaganda and idle promises.

Billions of pounds have been swept away by building renovations, new railroads, and BBC funding. But can some or most of this public funding be invested smarter and more productively in BCC, a British automaker proposed by Lee, and BCC, where the UK government can support some funding?

Why? It creates a vast number of decent, permanent and valuable jobs where people get decent salaries and pay taxes. Britain is losing too much of its once-busy auto plant. Giants like MG Rover (RIP), Ford and Peugeot stopped making cars here 10 or 3 years ago. Tragically, Honda will be leaving this summer when closing the Swindon production line. And after being bought/caught by Far East companies this month, the small but still delicious Mino Caterham isn’t going beyond the scope of the possibilities of making a car abroad.

For these and related reasons, we have to come back with a British car company. Simple Mission: To design, engineer, and build (at the right amount and the right price) a definite pure electric, pure British car. People in the real world want, need, and can afford. Metaphorically, each person will rule all over England. The Made in Britain badge with a real engraved number can appear on any vehicle.

In order to do the job thoroughly and fairly, our three smallest countries each need their own factories with BCC banners, the first, the second electric motor, each specialized in battery manufacturing, and the third, focusing on different fuels and products. Will.

England is a logical place for additional battery factories and factories where finished vehicles roll directly into ships heading to mainland Europe, Asia, the United States and beyond. Tilbury may be an ideal deep sea port. It’s within walking distance to spit in the flat East London wasteland previously occupied by Ford. BCC can be really good for the UK, as BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke) is for Germany, HKG (Hyundai/Kia/Genesis) is for Korea, and SAIC (Shanghai Automobile Industry Corporation) is for China.

Finding design, engineering, management, management, production talent and work ethics in the UK will be a headache. Companies can also invite employees to buy stock by paying a small sum from their salary. The public can also buy stock and feel that it is part of the BCC. However, the government should take the initiative here as a major financial entity. Because the UK is newly independent, our leaders are freer and can subsidize long-term UK-based auto industry companies and jobs. So what is stopping them?

