Russell asked Bottas – “Are you trying to kill us both?”





George Russell and Valtteri Bottas were both adamant the other was to blame for their dramatic fall at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix of Imola on Sunday.

Williams driver Russell was trying to pass Bottas’ Mercedes for ninth when the duo made contact as Tamburello approached. Replays showed Russell lost control of the car on his own, although Bottas appeared to make a move just before the Williams driver was by his side.

After the crash, Russell walked over to Bottas’ car to admonish the Finnish driver. As Russell slapped Bottas on the helmet, Bottas responded by placing his middle finger on Russell.

Asked what he said to Bottas, Russell replied, “I asked him if he was trying to kill us both.

“We’re going incredibly fast, we know the conditions … in his eyes, he’s not really fighting for nothing, a P9 for him is nothing, but for us, that’s it. I go for absolutely everything, the move would have been absolutely easy.

“There was absolutely no reason to shake like that. It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the pilots because we always said it would cause a massive collision one day and here we are.”

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas had a heated exchange after their collision at Imola. Hasan Bratic / Photo Alliance via Getty Images

Bottas gave a different version of events, saying all the blame rests with the Williams driver.

“I think this lap, or just before, the DRS was available to people again. I was still struggling with the tires warming up, with the tires dry. Then George was able to close, he obviously went. for a pass in one place there, is pretty much a single dry line.

“I saw the replay, there was definitely room for two cars the entire time. I don’t know what it was [talking] by the way, trying to say something.

“It was completely his fault, quite disappointing.”

The move was dramatic as it was, but added layers to it as Russell is a junior Mercedes driver and the driver most likely to replace Bottas at the world champions in 2022. The duo were Sakhir’s Grand Prix teammate of the at least year when Lewis Hamilton signed a contract. COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE

Russell, who took a few hits at Bottas fighting in the lower half of the top 10, compared the Finn’s late reaction to the kind of moves Max Verstappen was criticized for at the start of his Formula One career.

“I was arriving massively quickly on Valtteri. I had the slipsteam, I had the DRS, just as I pulled back it rocked very, very slightly to the right, which is a tactical defense that pilots of the past used to do.

“The kind of move to Verstappen from 2015, there’s a gentleman’s agreement that it’s not what you do because it’s incredibly dangerous. In completely dry conditions I would have been fine but it got me. just put it on the wetland and I lost it.

“An unfortunate incident but we’re going at 200 mph you have to respect the speed and the conditions. One of those things.”

He added: “Maybe if it was another pilot he wouldn’t have done that.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff refused to be swayed by the fault, telling Sky Sports: “It might not be a 50-50, maybe a 60-40 … but I don’t wouldn’t know which direction. “

