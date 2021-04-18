



If NewsOpinionLettersSNP/Alba Supermajority is achieved in the May elections and Scotland is presented with the authority to claim another Indyref, this idea could gain support where it is unlikely. This can lead us to quickly discover the reality of political independence.

Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 7am

UPDATE Sunday, April 18, 2021 4:25 PM If voters choose independence, should rUK quickly kick the country out? (Photo Caption: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

The UK and EU are just beginning a long struggle to rebuild their economy and society under the influence of Covid-19. This will require tremendous money and effort for both members. The last thing the UK needs for a better rebuild is to take into account the needs of its dismal and unwilling partner to dismantle the country. In these circumstances, it could be in the UK’s interest to propose an improvised referendum to Scotland, and if you decide to separate, a quick divorce is better than spending effort and money on projects and aids north of the border.

Likewise, the last thing the EU needs to pursue a recovery on its own is to take into account the needs of emerging countries with high debt at the periphery. They have enough struggling members to compete for a portion of the recovery fund without processing someone else’s application.

All of this will not be considered by the indie purists who consider it the most important principle of self-decision. Those who believe separation is the way to a richer future should pay attention to what they wish for. Independent living can be a very isolated experience.

Mark Openshaw, Earlswells Road, Cults, Aberdeen

Constant U-turns and stories of wrong policies-level A, school meals, foreign medical workers, etc. Go to work Don’t go to work. You pay your citizens to eat out to help in the midst of a deadly epidemic. Sew the NHS in the morning, then clap for the night. The government threatens to sue schools and close schools.

We had a country closed too late, opened too early, and sent elderly people to die in nursing homes without feeding hungry children.

What’s more, the government was wasting 37 billion on Track & Trace that didn’t work and claimed it couldn’t afford to give nurses a significant wage increase. Billions more were wasted on useless PPE equipment that left hospital staff unprotected.

It was a disaster of mismanagement, where 30,000 people died in January as Christmas approached. Should I just forget this?

Anne Wimberley, Belmont Road, Edinburgh

The results of the 2019 British elections, when Boris Johnson became prime minister, were perfect for Scottish independence seekers, and while former Nicolaster finds the boring joy of using his name as often as possible, voters should be wary of short-termism.

Five years from now, Boris and Nicolas will become history and we will be able to build a centrist British government. Compare this to the confusion that can arise when the SNP reason is met and consequently the independence of decomposing into factions is achieved. Current SNP complaints will look like a Sunday school excursion by comparison. “One generation” less than 10 years old will not be available to those seeking unification of the new government in case of failure.

