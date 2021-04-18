Invasive ‘jumping worms’ spread to several US states





by: Joe Millitzer, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: April 18, 2021 / 5:49 AM EDT / Updated: April 18, 2021 / 5:49 AM EDT

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTVI) – An invasive worm is making its way into the Midwest.

The “jumping worms” (Amynthas spp) struggle wildly when handled, are 4 to 8 inches long, move quickly like a snake, and can lose their tails when threatened.

Jumping worms originally come from Asia and were officially found in the Midwest by the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 2013. Researchers have been tracking their movements since then. They may have been brought to the United States as fish bait.

Worms can be found in the top few inches of soil, leaves, or mulch, and they displace earthworms, centipedes, and other animals. They also damage plant roots, deplete nutrients, and impair the soil’s water-holding capacity. Plants become more susceptible to pests, drought and disease. Worms are a danger to agriculture, gardens and forests.

Jumping worms were more common on the east and west coasts of the United States. Now the worms have been spotted in Midwestern states such as Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Indiana, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The University of Illinois says the worms cannot survive past the freezing winters of the upper Midwest. But, they do have egg shells that will persist in cold weather.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking anyone who finds jumping worms to kill them.

Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle, a horticultural educator at the University of Illinois, outlined the steps to help stop the spread of worms:

University of Illinois Thoroughly clean tools, shoes, and vehicles when moving from site to site.Only purchase compost, mulch, or other organic material that has been heated to high temperatures and an appropriate time to reduce the spread of pathogens, insects and weeds. The husks of jumping worm eggs do not survive temperatures above 104 degrees F. Place the adults in a plastic bag and leave in the sun for at least 10 minutes. Throw the bag in the trash. Remove the soil from all plants before transporting them. Water is sufficient to remove soil and other material from the roots. Buy bare rooted plants if possible. Don’t buy jumping worms for bait, vermicomposting, or gardens.

