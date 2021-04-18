US to Resume J&J Covid Vaccine Use Likely with Warning





Dr.Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at the Special House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 15, 2021.

Susan Walsh | Swimming pool | Reuters

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Faucisaid believes the United States will likely resume use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday with a warning or restriction.

Health regulators on Tuesday asked states to temporarily stop J & J’s single-dose vaccine after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots in women out of about 7 million people who received the vaccine in the United States.

The cases have occurred in women aged 18 to 48 who developed symptoms six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine. Food and Drug Authorities said the recommendation to withhold the vaccine was “out of caution”.

Fauci said he expects a decision on the J&J vaccine as early as Friday, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee meets to discuss the resumption.

“My guess is that we’ll continue to use it in one form or another,” Fauci said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”. “I very seriously doubt that they will cancel it. I don’t think that will happen. I think there will probably be some kind of warning, restriction or risk assessment.”

“I don’t think it’s going to just go back and say, ‘Okay, it’s all good. Come back right away. “I think it’ll probably say, ‘Okay we’ll use it, but be careful under these certain circumstances,’” Fauci continued.

About 5% of the vaccine supply in the United States is on hold due to the break on J&J shooting. It’s unclear how the hiatus will affect the company’s goal of delivering 100 million doses across the country by the end of May.

White House czar Covid Jeff Zients said the shutdown would not have a significant impact on the U.S. vaccination program, which is distributing enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to continue the current rate of around 3 million vaccines per day.

The country has an average of 3.3 million doses of vaccine per day reported administered over the past week, and 3 million counting just Pfizer and Moderna. According to CDC data, only about 7.8 million of the total 202 million snapshots donated in the United States are from J&J.

“You don’t want to get ahead of yourself and decide you know the full spectrum of this, which is one of the reasons they stopped and why, hopefully, on Friday we will. will know, ”Fauci said in an interview on CBS. “Face the nation”.

CNBC’s Nate Rattner contributed reporting

