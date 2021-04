Inexpensive zinc oxide, developed by British scientists, could mean the end of the’reef toxic’ chemical sunscreen.

Sheffield University scientists have found an inexpensive way to make a coral reef bleach-free lotion, so the end of a toxic sunscreen may be nearing.

The widely used chemical sunscreen is known to harm marine life such as fish, sea urchins and dolphins and kill coral reefs when they enter the sea.

Alternative mineral-based sunscreens made from zinc oxide are now much more expensive than chemical sunscreens, with an average of over 20 per bottle.

Zinc oxide is now energy intensive and expensive to manufacture, so it must be heated above 900°C in a furnace where vaporized zinc mixes with oxygen in the air to produce zinc oxide.

A team of scientists based at the University of Sheffield has developed a cheaper and more environmentally friendly method.

Chemical sunscreens contain substances such as avobenzone, octocrylene, octinoxate, and oxybenzone, which absorb the sun’s ultraviolet rays and convert them into other forms such as heat, preventing skin damage.

However, scientists have discovered that these chemicals can interfere with the reproduction and growth cycle of corals, damage DNA, cause deformities and growth abnormalities, leading to bleaching.

Formulas containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, known as mineral or physical sunscreens, instead sit on the skin and block the rays of the surface.

Questions have been raised about the use of the smallest “nanoparticles” of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide in sun creams that are thought to be harmful to marine life, but they are believed to be safer for the ocean.

Instead of the furnace method, solid zinc is placed in a bucket of water and ionic liquid, which is a kind of salt that melts at unusually low temperatures.

This process, described in a paper published in the journal Materials Advances last November, is not energy intensive and can be fine-tuned to provide the crystal shape and size required for a variety of products.

According to the team’s calculations, the new method uses 97% less energy than the furnace method and can reduce the cost per kilo from more than 30 (26) to less than 10.

