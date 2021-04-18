Climate change factor behind increased migration





Hurricanes Eta and Iota hit Central America last November, causing torrential rains, flash floods, landslides and crop damage in Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

According to the United Nations, about 7.3 million people in the region were affected by the two hurricanes in December.

The impact of hurricanes is one of the many reasons Central American migrants make the dangerous journey to the southern border of the United States to find refuge and this is just one example of factors of displacement and migration exacerbated by climate.

“Climate change reinforces underlying vulnerabilities and grievances that may have existed for decades, but which mean people have no choice but to move,” Andrew Harper, Special Advisor on Action climate change for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, said in an interview.

President Joe Biden and his administration have faced pressure from all walks of life to stem the flow of migration across the southern border of the United States.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported encountering more than 172,000 people attempting to cross the southern border in March, an increase of 71% from the previous month and 34% from the same period in 2019. The vast majority of people arriving at the border are deported under Title 42 of the Public Health Ordinance, although seeking asylum in the United States is a legal right.

CBP cited “violence, natural disasters, food insecurity and poverty” in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador for the increasing number of border encounters.

“Climate change is never the only factor determining migration decisions,” said Kayly Ober, senior lawyer and program manager for the climate displacement program at Refugees International. “We see a confluence of events.”

Ober said that in addition to sudden disasters like Hurricanes Eta and Iota, long-term climate challenges like drought contribute to instability, especially in what is known as the Dry Corridor, an area that runs along the coast. Pacific from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, chief executive officer of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, told CNBC that at least a third of migrants working for LIRS cite climate-related reasons as the main factor behind their displacement.

“You can see migrants who are initially internally displaced due to poor harvests. But then, because of that initial displacement, they become more vulnerable to gang violence and persecution, which then leads to to international migration because the situation is getting worse, ”Vignarajah said.

Sarah Blodgett Bermeo, professor of public policy and political science at Duke University, recently co-authored a study on the root causes of migration from Honduras.

Using data available from 2012 to 2019, the study found that negative precipitation was associated with more Honduran families apprehended at the southern border of the United States. Higher levels of violence, as measured by homicide rates, further increased the scale of the association.

“As climate change continues to impact the world, we are going to see more and more of these mixed migratory flows, where people come for various reasons from the same country,” Bermeo said.

Meghan Lpez, Regional Vice President of the International Rescue Committee for Latin America, also highlighted the cross factors behind migration.

“We can’t say it’s violence, we can’t say it’s climate change, we can’t say it’s family reunification. That’s all. For a given family, it’s a slightly different mix of any of those factors, ”Lpez said.

“People want to get out of the situation they’re in, and the next safe stop is the United States,” Lpez said. “History is what people run away from, not what they run towards.”

Harper, UNHCR’s special advisor on climate action, stressed the importance of “direct and ambitious” action by countries around the world to increase climate adaptability and disaster preparedness in regions particularly vulnerable like Central America.

“What we fundamentally need is the mobilization that has happened for Covid globally, but for the climate,” Harper said. “We can’t keep pushing this down and saying it’s a threat in the future. It’s a threat now.”

