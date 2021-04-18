Half of American adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine





The country’s vaccination rate, at 61.6 doses administered per 100 people, currently lags behind Israel, which leads among countries with at least 5 million people with a rate of 119.2. The United States is also behind the United Arab Emirates, Chile and the United Kingdom, which vaccinate at a rate of 62 doses per 100 people, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

The vaccination campaign has offered hope in places like Nashville, Tennessee, where the Music City Center was bustling with vaccine seekers on Sunday. Strong demand for by-appointment only shots at the convention center has stabilized enough that walk-in tours are welcome starting this week.

Amanda Grimsley, who received her second vaccine, said she was ready to see her 96-year-old grandmother, who lives in Alabama and was nervous about getting the vaccine after having a bad reaction to a flu shot.

It’s a little touching. I haven’t been able to see my grandmother for almost a year and a half, said Grimsley, 35. And that’s the longest time my whole family has gone without seeing her. Well see her in mid-May now.

The states with the highest vaccination rates have a history of Democratic voting and supporting President Joe Biden in the 2020 election: New Hampshire leading with 71.1%, followed by New Mexico, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine, according to CDC data.

Demand has not been the same in many parts of Tennessee, especially in rural areas.

Tennessee ranks in the bottom four states for rates of adults getting at least one shot, at 40.8%. He is only trailed by Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, three other southern states that lean Republican and voted for Donald Trump last fall.

Immunization rates don’t always match how states vote. But polls from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research have shown trends that link political trends and attitudes regarding vaccines and other issues related to the pandemic.

A poll taken in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they would likely or definitely not be vaccinated, compared to 12% of Democrats. Likewise, a third of rural Americans said they were in favor of the vaccination, while less than a quarter of people living in cities and suburbs shared this reluctance.

Overall, the willingness to get vaccinated has increased, according to surveys.

As of January, 67% of adult Americans were ready for a vaccine or had already received at least one vaccine. The figure has risen to 75%, according to the latest AP-NORC poll.

Nationwide, 24% of black Americans and 22% of Hispanics say they probably won’t or definitely won’t get the vaccine, up from 41% and 34% in January, respectively. Among white Americans, 26% now say they will not get the vaccine. In January, that number was 31%.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, said the goal was to get community figures, from athletes to clergy, to encourage vaccinations, especially as the national average of cases on seven days remains over 60,000 new infections per day.

What we do is try to get, through a community core, messages of trust that everyone would feel comfortable listening to, whether you are a Republican, Democrat, Independent or whoever. you be, be comfortable, Fauci said Sunday on ABCs. This week.

Fauci also indicated on Sunday that the government will likely resume use of the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine this week, possibly with broader restrictions or warnings after reports of some cases of very rare blood clots.

In a series of interviews on news broadcasts, Fauci said he expects a decision when CDC advisers meet on Friday to discuss the break in the single-dose J&J vaccine.

I would be very surprised if we don’t have a recovery in some form by Friday, he said. I don’t really foresee that they are going to want to stretch it a little longer.

Fauci, who is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Bidens, said he believes federal regulators could bring back vaccines with limits based on age or gender, or with a general warning, so that the vaccine is given in a slightly different way from ours. before the break.

The J&J vaccine was thrown into limbo after the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said last week they needed more evidence to decide whether a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shooting and, in the ‘yes, what is the magnitude of the risk.

There are rare reports of six out of more than 7 million inoculations in the United States with the J&J vaccine. The clots have been found in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

Authorities stressed that they had found no signs of clot problems with the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the United States from Moderna and Pfizer.

