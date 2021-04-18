British scientist assessing the spread of new Covid strains every day





Health officials say they are still evaluating whether the Covid-19 strain, first discovered in India after 77 cases were found in the UK, is more contagious and vaccine-avoidant than other forms of the virus.

Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser at Public Health England, said Sunday that scientists don’t have enough data to clarify whether they should be classified under the most serious classification: “variants of concern.”

Currently, the B.1.617 variant has been classified as a “investigative variant” by the UK with a surge in cases in India in recent weeks.

Speaking of the BBC’s Andrew Marr program, Hopkins said: “To increase the rank, you need to know that it is an increased contagion, increased severity, or vaccine avoidance, but not yet. From the daily data. “

She also added that scientists are conducting investigations to see if they are spreading within the community.

“Most of the cases we have confirmed [to] I’m from India and tested on the 2nd or 8th day of the quarantine period,” she said.

Concerns about this variant arise with the increasing number of surprising cases within India. Over the weekend, India recorded 261,500 new infections and 1,501 deaths.

recommendation

While Boris Johnson is under pressure from the Labor Party to cancel travel to India later this month, some scientists have urged the country to be put on the UK’s redlist, banning travel from certain countries.

Environment Minister George Eustice dismissed the call to cancel his trip on Sunday, explaining Johnson’s visit was “appropriate”. “I think it’s important to keep the political work going and not stop completely. We must take the correct precautions.”

The government said on Sunday that its decision to add or remove countries from the redlist was “informed through the latest scientific data and public health advice.”

Despite concerns about the spread of the new strain-Britain stepped up testing last week on the first strain found in South Africa-Hopkins reported “progressing positive” with the latest coronavirus levels being the lowest level of infection since September. Claimed to be visible. 2020.

But she said on Monday it was too early to assess the effectiveness of the lifting of restrictions in the UK. “We need at least two to three weeks of data each time you unlock to assess its impact,” she said.

Eustice said it was “too early” to be sure that the government could resume indoor hospitality as planned on May 17th. This is the next step in the government’s roadmap to ease closures.

However, he said the country is “in progress” with a vaccination program that currently has vaccinated 32.8 million people, including nearly 10 million seconds of vaccination.

Eustice added that the government still retains its “caution”, “though we have 60% of the adult population vaccinated, but we need to keep an eye on this variant of concern and also see what the impact will be.” The easement you just created before moving on to the next step.”

After spending the weekend with a bustling-only limited business, the hospitality industry urged the government to adhere to a schedule to mitigate closures and avoid being “dropped out” by ideas such as vaccine passports.

Chief executive of JD Wetherspoon, Fuller’s and The Restaurant Group noted that two-thirds of the 38 hospitality business leaders who signed the letter on Sunday Telegraph are still not open outdoors and “no one breaks”.

“We have to move according to the data, not the date. According to the data, it is safe to make sure that indoor hospitality resumes on May 17th and all social distancing restrictions on hospitality are lifted on June 21st.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos