Half of American adults have received at least one vaccine against Covid





Dr Jerry Abraham, director of Kedren Vaccines, right, gives a COVID-19 vaccine to Jose Guzman-Wug, 16, while his mother, Adriana Wug, watches Kedren Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Allen J. Cockroaches | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Half of all American adults have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking a major milestone in the nation’s largest vaccination campaign.

More than 129 million people aged 18 and over have received at least one shot, or 50.4% of the total adult population, according to the CDC. More than 83 million adults, or 32.5% of the total adult population, are fully immunized with any of three vaccines approved in the United States

The milestone comes a day after the global death toll from the virus surpassed 3 million people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with an average of around 12,000 deaths worldwide each day.

In the United States, the rate of new daily cases of Covid-19 nationwide remains high. The country reports about 68,000 new infections every day on average. CDC data shows an average of 3.3 million doses of vaccine per day reported administered over the past week.

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said the break in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, which came after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots, would not slow down the vaccination campaign because the country has sufficient Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

White House chief medical adviser Dr.Anthony Faucisaid believes on Sunday that the United States will likely resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a warning or restriction and anticipates a decision as early as Friday, when the U.S. CDC on vaccines will meet to discuss the recovery.

“My guess is that we’ll continue to use it in one form or another,” Fauci said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”. “I seriously doubt if they cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

