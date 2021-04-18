European Super League: Uefa and Premier League, 12 major clubs accused of joining the separation plan





Liverpool and Chelsea are understood as members of a group that have joined the Breakaway League.

Uefa, Premier League and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused 12 major European clubs, including Britain’s’Big 6′, of joining the separate European Super League.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are part of this group.

Atletico Madrid from La Liga, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, AC Milan from Serie A, Inter Milan and Juventus will participate.

Uefa said it would use “everything” possible to prevent “cynical projects”.

Senior figures from the European Football Federation are outraged by the offer.

European Super League: the future of football?

The club involved has not yet been mentioned, but the statement is expected to be released late on Sunday.

Johnson said the plan “will be very damaging to football,” and that the British government supports the sports authorities “taking action.”

He added, “The clubs involved should respond to their fans and the wider football community before taking any further action.”

The European Association of Clubs (ECA), which represents clubs in Europe, held an emergency meeting on Sunday following this report.

BBC Sport understands that the club mentioned in the Super League report did not respond to requests to attend the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Edwin van der Sar, Ajax Chief Executive Officer. It was one of the clubs attended by Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The ECA said in a statement it would “strongly oppose” the “closed super league model”.

Uefa pushed ahead with plans for the 36-team Champions League, hoping to lead the way in the formation of the Super League. The Champions League reform is due to be confirmed on Monday.

BBC Sports heard about some sort of confirmation plan for the European Super League last week.

Uefa made a joint statement on Sunday with the English Football Association, Premier League, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), La Liga, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Serie A.

They said they would “keep unity” to prevent churn by using both judicial and sporting measures where necessary.

They also reiterated Fifa’s position that players participating in the Super League are banned from national, European or all other competitions at the world level, and national team representatives may be banned.

In a separate statement, the Premier League said it had accused the proposal of violating the principles of open competition and sports merit, the core of domestic and European football.

Italy The details of how he will work are sparse, but in October there was a discussion of a new 4.6 billion tournament replacing the Champions League.

It is likely that many of Europe’s richest clubs are a’members only’ concept that guarantees entry without threats of relegation or potential failure of qualification.

The threat to forming a European Super League could also be a handy tool that big clubs can use to negotiate with Uefa for better deals.

Culture Minister Oliver Da Wooden said in a statement that the government “is concerned that this plan could create a closed shop at the top of our national game.”

He added: “We have a soccer pyramid where funds from the world’s successful Premier League flow into the league and community.

“I would be very disappointed to see any action that destroys it.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer said the clubs involved should be “immediately reconsidered” or “face the consequences of their actions.”

“This offer runs the risk of shutting down fans and simply reducing it to the audience and consumers,” he said.

Juventus and AC Milan have signed a separate league plan

Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli, Manchester United vice chairman Ed Woodward and AC Milan chief executive Ivan Ghazidis would have given important comments to the Champions League debate on Friday.

However, the club is one of those that broke the rankings for Uefa’s anger, where President Aleksander Ceferin wanted to stop the Super League threat.

The Premier League said that the European Super League will “destroy” fans’ dreams that “their team can rise to the top and play against the best”.

Such a league “undermines the attractiveness of the whole game,” he added, “to preserve integrity,” working with the FA, the British Football League, the Professional Football Association (PFA), the League Managers Association (LMA) and fans. And the future prospects of English football “.

The FA said “we will not give permission for a game that could harm British football,” and “we will take necessary legal and/or regulatory action” to prevent it.

The Bundesliga side opposes this plan, as the German model does not allow commercial investors to hold more than 49% stake in the club.

It is understood that Paris Saint-Germain of the French League 1 team is also not part of this group.

Uefa said it was grateful to “clubs from other countries, especially French and German clubs who refused to join”.

“We ask football enthusiasts, supporters and politicians alike to join us in fighting against such a project if it is announced,” he added.

“Some of the persistent selfishness has been around for too long. It’s enough to stop.”

It is not clear when the European Super League will begin.

However, it has already said that Fifa, the world governing body, will not recognize such competition and that all players involved in it will be denied the opportunity to play in the World Cup.

Serie A convened an emergency board to discuss the matter.

The Association of Football Supporters said it was “completely opposed” to the plan “motivated by cynical greed.”

“This competition is being created behind us by billionaire club owners who don’t care about the gaming tradition and treat football as a personal honor.”

The PFA has “substantial concerns” about the proposal, adding that “it will undermine the power and joy of domestic football and reduce the game for the majority of fans across the continent.”

French President Emmanuel Mark Long said he welcomed the position of French clubs who refused to participate in the European Super League “which threatens the principles of solidarity and sporting merit”.

The French President’s statement added: “The French state will support all actions taken by the LFP. [France’s professional leagues governing body], FFF [France’s football association], Uefa and Fifa protect the integrity of federal competitions, whether national or European. “

It has been agreed that the new look of the Champions League will include an initial stage with each club playing 10 matches rather than the current group stage.

There are also playoffs and knockout stages.

The most controversial part of the proposal surrounds the allocation of four additional venues, two of which rank highest in Uefa’s counting table for clubs that failed to qualify for the Champions League through domestic competition, but European football.

For now, if Liverpool and Chelsea are in place this season, it will be a club that has benefited from that system.

‘Absolute shame’

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville said he was “absolutely disgusting” with the plan.

“I’m a Manchester United fan and have been around for 40 years,” Neville, co-owner of League Two Club Salford City, told Sky Sports. “That’s an absolute shame.

“Honestly, we have to reclaim the power of this country from the clubs at the top of this league. This includes my clubs.”

A former England defender said the six England clubs involved should be charged dock points and fines.

Neville said “pure greed.” “they [the club’s owners] Trickster.

“They have nothing to do with football in this country. Fans of this country who love and live this club have a history of 100 years.

“We are in the midst of an epidemic and an economic crisis. The football club [semi-professional] The National League has gone bankrupt and has defeated players and many of these are getting zoom calls about dropping out.

“Fix all the points tomorrow. Put it at the bottom of the league and take the money. Seriously. You have to stamp it here.”

