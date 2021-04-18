Florida reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases as US expects J&J vaccine decision this week





ORLANDO, Florida The United States expects a decision on Johnson & Johnson vaccines later this week as FEMA-backed sites in Florida prepare to offer the first doses of Pfizer again, according to the Associated Press .

In several interviews, Dr Anthony Fauci has said he expects a decision when counselors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet on Friday to discuss the break in J&J doses. With the planned continuation of the J&J vaccines, it could possibly resume with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some cases of very rare blood clots, the AP reports.

With the break in J&J vaccines statewide, the Florida Division of Emergency Management worked with the state to fill the void and re-offer the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. Earlier this month, FEMA sites switched to J&J doses to help streamline vaccinations.

The Valencia College west campus site has seen a dramatic drop in vaccinations due to the shutdown, but officials plan to vaccinate thousands starting Tuesday.

I think our lines will be quite busy from Tuesday, Prudhom said. We don’t have an exact count, but what we heard is that it may be less than the 3,000 we were previously receiving, but we will have the number of first doses available on Monday.

Orange County officials are also reporting that people between the ages of 18 and 24 are the biggest increase in infections, urging the younger population to get vaccinated.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Case

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,473 new cases on Sunday, bringing the overall state total to 2,168,901 cases since the virus was detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 35 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 35,109. That number includes the 670 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, 3,321 people infected with the virus were currently hospitalized in Florida, according to the National Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March, 88,213 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 83 new patients who were recently hospitalized with the virus, according to the daily health services report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percentage of positive results was 8.68% on Saturday out of 74,581 tests. The figures reported daily by the state reflect the results of the previous day’s tests. Health officials believe the rate should stay between 5% and 10% to prove that a community has a grip on the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began publishing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered statewide.

FDOH reports that 5,080,273 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These people either received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine or completed a series of two injections.

On Sunday, 8,016,441 people received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the Central Florida area on Sunday.

CountyCasesNew CasesHospitalizationsNew hospitalizationsDeathsNew deathsBrevard39,3851142,24928432Flagler7,0342738201060Lake28,3171041,44116200Marion30,006502,05609430Orange131,7384262,68401,2240Osceola42,3171721,40014920Polk64,9222164,98401,2830Seminole32,2841531,21924780Sumter9,093956802690Volusia41,2551752,09647621

