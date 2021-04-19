Weekend shootings in Texas, Wisconsin add to gun death toll in USExBulletin





Emergency personnel are working at the scene of a Sunday shooting in Austin. Police said three people were killed.

rocker legend Jim Vertuno / AP

Jim Vertuno / AP

Three people were killed in a shooting in Austin’s Great Hills neighborhood on Sunday, police said.

Austin Police said although the suspect is still at large, the shooting appears to be a “domestic situation” and poses no risk to the general public. However, the police urged residents to take shelter in place.

Austin Police Acting Chief Joe Chacon told reporters the three victims were two women and a man.

“Obviously, it’s a tragedy. We have people who have lost their lives here,” Chacon said, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “We will do our best … to take this person into custody … and hopefully without further loss of life.”

It was the second shootout with several deaths in the United States on Sunday.

Three others died in a shootout on Sunday night at a college bar in Kenosha, Wisconsin .; two others were injured. Police there described the attack as “targeted and isolated” and said they did not believe there was a continuing threat to the community.

The incidents follow several other recent mass shootings in the United States.

An attack Thursday in Indianapolis left eight people dead and several others injured. The reason remains to be determined. A former FedEx employee reportedly killed several people at one of the company’s facilities, four of whom were of the Sikh faith.

Members of the Indianapolis-area Sikh community joined the Indianapolis mayor and hundreds of other residents in a vigil Saturday to honor the dead and push for a revised gun regulations. fire.

Other high-profile mass shootings took place in Boulder, Colorado, and Atlanta in March. Other shootings with at least four deaths in the past 30 days alone have taken place in Rock Hill, SC, Allen, Texas, Orange, California, and Essex, Maryland, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The United States has a much higher rate of gun violence than most of its global counterparts.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 19,394 people lost their lives to gun violence in 2020. Including suicides, that number climbs to 43,550 people.

On Sunday, the group recorded at least 5,517 non-suicidal deaths in 2021, on track for a similar total through 2020.

The country as a whole has seen an increase of about 25% in non-suicide gun deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, although some places like New York have seen a much more pronounced increase.

Dr Sonali Rajan of the Columbia Scientific Union for Gun Violence Reduction told NPR in January that one of the things that could have played a role in the increase was a diversion of public health resources due to of the pandemic. She said this has led to “interruptions in violence, with social programs and support services not being as readily available”.

Another possible cause: the increase in sales of firearms. 2020 was the best year for gun sales.

The gun rush started with the first coronavirus lockdowns and continued through the summer protests for racial justice. At least 20 million firearms have been legally sold, up from around 12.4 million in 2019.

Experts, however, say it can be difficult to isolate a single cause, especially during the pandemic with mass unemployment and school closings.

Washington’s capacity for a legislative response to gun violence remains limited. While the Democrats control both houses of Congress and are generally in favor of stricter gun control legislation, their ability to pass legislation through the Senate would require the cooperation of at least 10 Republican senators to overcoming an inevitable flibust, something that essentially has no chance of happening. a gun bill.

While some Republican lawmakers support limited action on popular reforms, including universal background checks for gun purchases, disagreements within the caucus and perilous party primary policies make compromise legislation almost unlikely. .

Earlier this month, President Biden took a number of individual steps to reduce gun violence through executive policy.

These include an effort by the Justice Department to “help stop the proliferation” of so-called phantom weapons, which can be assembled at home from kits and contain no serial numbers. As NPR reported, Biden wants to require serial numbers on certain parts and require buyers to submit to a background check.

The Justice Department will also issue an annual report on gun trafficking, updating the latest from more than two decades ago. And the ministry was tasked with writing rules for stabilizing devices that make guns more stable and accurate.

