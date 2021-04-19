UK home prices soar as high demand meets record shortage of homes for sale | Housing market





Just as the government is launching a mortgage guarantee system that allows people with small deposits to climb the housing ladder, UK property prices hit an all-time high this month due to violent activity.

Online real estate portal Rightmove said the average bid price in April rose 2.1%, reaching an all-time high of 327,797, up 6,733 from March.

This surge was caused by a lack of housing in the market as the coronavirus pandemic, following the transition to working from home, drove many families to look for larger real estate in the city.

Some potential sellers are holding them on hold until they are vaccinated against Covid-19, and the available assets are scarce, the agent says.

Starting on Monday, several banks and building associations will start offering mortgages worth 95% of the purchase price under the government guarantee scheme. Announced in the March budget, the policy allows lenders to purchase a guarantee for a portion of between 80% and 95% of their mortgage. The government will compensate the borrower for losses on those debts if they suffer financially and get their property back.

Ministers say Lloyds, Santander, Barclays, HSBC and NatWest will offer an affordable route to home ownership, starting mortgages according to plans on Monday.

All new homeowners and movers support jobs across the housing sector, but savings for sufficient deposits can be difficult, especially for first time buyers, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. By giving lenders a government guarantee option on 95% mortgage, more products become available, revitalizing the sector, creating new jobs, and helping people fulfill their dreams of owning their own home.

However, according to Rightmoves’ monthly survey, inventory of available real estate fell to the lowest recorded rate, and buyers bought real estate faster than ever.

The average number of days it took to sell a property fell to an all-time low to just 45 days. This reflects the challenges to closing the deal.

The number of homes sold within a week of being advertised hit an all-time high in March with 23% of sales. Two-bedroom and three-bedroom semi-detached homes are the fastest emerging, with 30% being listed as being sold by agents less than a week after they hit the market.

New space requirements from buyers, along with cheap mortgages, extended stamp duty vacations in England and Wales, the government’s 95% mortgage support, and a lack of adequate real estate to buy, have set the stars to match the price spike this spring. Bannister, Director of Rightmoves Property Data.

Increased optimism from vaccination is encouraging people to find new beginnings in a fresh environment, Banister added.

Richard Freshwater, director of real estate broker Che Pins, said demand has been fierce in the East Anglia area, from small city homes in Cambridge to large rural homes, and that demand will continue to be strong this summer.

Many sellers are currently setting fire to market their homes until they get their second Covid vaccination, and with that in mind, we expect a lot of real estate to hit the market as the vaccine launch enters the late stage. He said hoping people will continue to sell.

The lender avoided offering mortgages to buyers with just 5% deposits when the blockade began last year. Richard Donnell, head of research and insights for real estate website Zoopla, said increasing the availability of a 95% loan value mortgage would benefit people in the UK’s cheapest areas.

The greater availability of 95% mortgages will give buyers the greatest benefit in the low-cost housing market in northern England and Scotland, where 95% mortgages can be obtained, he said. The plan will have less impact on buyers in southern England, where high home prices are a major hurdle to affording a 95% mortgage. This is consistent with increasing the government’s narrative and policy approach.

