50% of American adults are now vaccinated, but here are the countries doing even better





Topline

On Sunday, the United States passed the milestone at least partially inoculating more than half of all adults against the coronavirus – the latest achievement in a deployment that, while among the most successful in the world, is still beaten by a handful of countries that have evolved even faster. vaccinate their residents.

A health worker inoculates a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus COVID-19 to a Buddhist monk during the … [+] first day of vaccination in Bhutan, at Lungtenzampa high school in Thimphu on March 27, 2021.

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

The United States has distributed more than 209.4 million doses as of April 18, with 39.5% of the total population, 50.4% of adults and 81% of seniors at least partially vaccinated against the virus, according to the reports. data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC).

But while leading the world by more than 22 million in terms of the number of doses dispensed, eight other countries beat the U.S. vaccination rate by 62 doses administered per 100 people.

Leading the pack is Israel (116), whose vaccine deployment has been well documented, followed by Seychelles (116), United Arab Emirates (100), Chile (69), Bahrain (67), Bhutan (63), United Kingdom (63) and San Marino (63).

Notably, most of the leading countries have relatively small populations, including the East African nation of Seychelles (less than 100,000 people) and San Marino adjacent to Italy, which is one of the smallest countries in the world (less than 35,000).

Bhutan has skyrocketed in the rankings after vaccinating nearly 95% of its eligible adult population of over 763,000 in about two weeks, now boasting the second highest proportion of all residents with at least one injection of the vaccine. From all countries.

The United States has nearly five times the population of the second largest country on the list, the United Kingdom.

Large number

888 million. This is the number of doses of the vaccine that have been administered worldwide.

Key context

The United States has massively stepped up its vaccine distribution since December, when a total of 3.6 million doses were administered, according to data compiled by the Washington Post. As of March, more than 76.7 million doses were administered and the country is on track to surpass that number this month, with a 7-day average of nearly 3.2 million doses delivered each day. The Biden administration has pledged to have enough vaccines to cover all Americans by the end of May, although officials predict that supply will exceed demand in the United States by mid-May. if not sooner. The United States has, however, encountered a slowdown in the federal Johnson & Johnson vaccine hiatus after a small number of cases of blood clotting. Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Bidens, said on Sunday he expects the vaccine to return to service on Friday this week, although he will likely return with a new warning or news. restriction.

To monitor

As vaccine deployment in the United States continues to advance, the country faces calls to help other countries struggling with severe epidemics and procure vaccines. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the United States plans to be the world leader in making sure other countries get vaccinated, but wants to be more comfortable first. .

Crucial quote

Our first responsibility is to the American people, and the President has been very clear about this. But it’s also a benefit to the world, Blinken said, adding: I think when it’s all said and done, you’ll see the United States as the first country in the world to make sure everyone has access to vaccines.

Further reading

How the tiny kingdom of Bhutan over-vaccinated most of the world (The New York Times)

Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

