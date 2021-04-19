Asia Stocks Track US Rally; Dip, Yen Up: the markets roll up





(Bloomberg) – Asian stocks rallied and US equity futures narrowed their fall on Monday as the global economic recovery and outlook for corporate earnings strengthened sentiment despite rising Covid-19 infections.

Hong Kong and China outperformed and Japan advanced. Nasdaq 100 contracts were boosted as Treasury yields fell further below recent highs. S&P 500 futures were flat after the gauge posted a fourth week of gains.

Bitcoin fell the most since February over the weekend, after hitting a record high last week when the Coinbase Global Inc. crypto exchange went public. The yen rose and the euro underperformed amid US-Russian tension. The dollar has gone up.

Asian credit markets rallied, led by a rebound in Chinese bonds Huarong Asset Management Co. The Chinese financial regulator said the bad debt manager had sufficient liquidity, in the first official comments since the company had defaulted a deadline for declaring profits.

Strong economic data from China and the United States supported investor sentiment, pushing the MSCI All-Country World Index to another record despite concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19 variants. New infections over the past week topped 5.2 million, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The risk of a further destabilizing rise in borrowing costs has also eased, as bond yields retreated from recent highs. This week, traders will seek further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season accelerates.

Our current view is that with short-term interest rates remaining low over the medium term, and our expectation that earnings will continue to rise, rising long-term interest rates are unlikely to trigger a rise in long-term interest rates. Falling stock markets, Russel Chesler, head of investments and financial markets at VanEck Australia, said in a note.

The European Central Bank’s decision later in the week will also attract attention. The ECB is expected to keep its policy unchanged and appear cautiously optimistic about the economy and stabilizing lending rates. It is probably too early for more details on plans for the asset purchase program beyond Q2.

Meanwhile, traders are also monitoring growing tensions between the United States and Russia over jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Here are some key events to watch out for this week:

First Apple Product of the Year unveiled on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia releases its policy meeting minutes on Tuesday, EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday, Bank decision European Central and President Christine Lagarde’s briefing on Thursday index of managers on Friday.

Here are some of the main developments in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% at 11:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4%. The Topix index rose 0.1%. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 index rose 0.2%. The Hang Seng index rose 1.1%. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.3% The Kospi index rose 0.4%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.63 to the dollar, up 0.2%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%. The euro was trading at $ 1.1953, down 0.3%. The offshore yuan was at 6.5284 to the dollar.

Obligations

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.56%. The yield on Australian 10-year bonds was stable at 1.73%.

Basic products

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $ 63 per barrel, while gold was at $ 1,778.97 per ounce, up 0.1%.

