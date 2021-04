The UK needs to raise the bar, but the CBI head says there is no one size fits all answers. British Industry Federation (CBI)

Businesses should raise the level of the UK by investing in London and the southeast, but there is no quick solution to convince companies to move to the UK’s poorest areas like Blackpool or Blackburn, the CBI head said. .

Tony Danker, who served as the head of the business group last year, is encouraging companies to build expertise clusters across the UK. The best way to level up is probably through a regional comparative advantage, which doesn’t fit all approaches. He will speak to business leaders at CBI’s Urban Revival conference on Monday.

But in an interview with The Guardian, he thought it would not be easy to attract companies from the Golden Triangle of London, Oxford and Cambridge.

When asked if the CBI would encourage investment in places like Blackpool or Blackburn, according to the Multiple Deprivation Index, Danker, two of Britain’s poorest regional authorities, said: Danker said: Attracting multinational or national employers to find places that feel like a little leap to me.

He added: If you tell me, what’s the quick solution to these places? I haven’t gotten an answer for you. Ask them how to start, where they really want the CBI to roll up their sleeves, and if they can really take advantage of it, align it, and invest it, they’ll go where there’s an opportunity. But does it mean everything? [one] No of the poorest places or places without an edge in the country.

However, he said that there is a large government investment that has successfully created a large number of good jobs in poor areas, for example by car manufacturer Nissan, which opened its Sunderland plant in 1986 and now employs 6,000 employees.

Leveling up should start with finding an inherent advantage in one place, rather than creating an industrial cluster from scratch, Danker said. The idea of ​​turning Blackpool into the British space capital is insanity, isn’t it?

Instead, he wants to see specialized clusters developed nationwide, for example building in the offshore wind sector in Hull and in the northeast.

He added: If you are currently describing a worst-case scenario in a place where there seems to be no high level of highly skilled industrial action or professional service action, yes.

But that’s not impossible, he said. There are times when multinational institutions, universities, or large local employers can make a start.

Danker was Chief Strategy Officer for Guardian News and Media until 2017 and previously served as Special Advisor to the Treasury Department during the Gordon Browns premiere.

