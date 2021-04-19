Mexican president to propose migration deal at US climate summit





His proposal would require Central American migrants as well as Mexicans considering emigration to work planting trees and crops across Mexico for three years in exchange for a possible six-month US work visa, Lpez Obrador said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. Eventually, program participants should be able to apply for U.S. citizenship, he said.

The Mexican president plans to present the plan at Thursday’s virtual climate summit, convened by US President Joe Biden.

“We could make a deal and say, ‘Let’s see, we are supporting you to plant your land. If you are going to plant coffee, if you are going to plant cocoa for three years, we support you for three years and even more, but after these three years, once you have your harvest, you already have the automatic right to a visa. six-month job for the United States, ”said Lpez Obrador of Palenque, Chiapas.

“You will go six months (to the United States) and then go back to your city. And then, three years after obtaining your work visa, with good behavior, you already have the right to apply for your American citizenship, ”he added.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal.

Thousands of Central Americans have been driven north by the economic pain of the pandemic and two devastating Category 4 hurricanes last year. The recent influx of migrants, especially unaccompanied minors, to the southern US border has overwhelmed US government resources over the past month. Biden’s administration has called on Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to tighten their borders and stem the flow of migrants, and also placed around 28,000 radio ads in Latin America to discourage people from making the trip.

With the aim of finding a solution to the migration crisis in environmental reforestation, Lpez Obrador’s proposal would extend the existing social protection program of the Mexican government Sembrando Vida, or Sowing Life.

According to the Mexican Ministry of Social Welfare, Sembrando Vida seeks to combat rural poverty and environmental degradation by connecting poor families to work on reforestation projects with economic support and other incentives.

“We can plant three million hectares in three years and cede up to 1.2-1.3 million jobs to brothers in Central America and Mexicans in Chiapas, Campeche, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco. will also order the migratory flow, “Lpez Obrador said in his video.

The initiative would include the United States, Canada, Mexico and Central American countries, he also said.

The Mexican president is one of 40 world leaders who have been invited to attend the climate summit.

Reporting provided by CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez, Matt Rivers and Natalie Gallon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos