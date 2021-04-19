Mass shootings in the United States: at least 50 since the Atlanta spa shootings





The United States has seen at least 150 mass shootings in 2021, according to data from GVA, a Washington-based nonprofit.

CNN considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people are shot, injured or killed, excluding the shooter; the same goes for the GVA.

Here are the incidents reported since March 16.

April 18: Kenosha, Wisconsin

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at The Somers House tavern in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

April 17: Columbus, Ohio

A shootout at a vigil in Columbus, Ohio, left one dead and five others – including a 12-year-old child – injured, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. No suspect is in custody.

April 16: Detroit

Four people were injured in a shootout at a vigil on the east side of Detroit when an unknown person shot at the crowd, CNN affiliate WDIV reported. The victims had to recover.

April 15: Indianapolis

Eight people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, said Metropolitan Indianapolis Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook.

April 15: Pensacola, Florida

At least six people were injured at an apartment complex in Escambia County, as reported by CNN affiliate WEAR-TV. No suspect is in custody.

April 15: Washington, DC

Four people were shot dead, including a teenage girl, in northeast Washington, DC, the WRC affiliate reported.

April 13: Baltimore

Police said a dice game turned violent when two people opened fire on a group, injuring four people, according to CNN affiliate WJZ-TV.

April 12: Chicago

Four people were shot, including one fatally, and a fifth person was hit by a car in a shootout just after midnight on the Eisenhower Freeway, the WMAQ affiliate reported.

April 11: Wichita, Kansas

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting attack at a house party at an Airbnb in eastern Wichita, as reported by CNN affiliate KWCH.

April 11: Seattle

A toddler and three other people were injured when suspects shot at a commercial parking lot, according to CNN affiliate KIRO 7.

April 10: Memphis, Tennessee

One person was killed and three others, including a mother and child, were injured after a shootout in a Memphis neighborhood, according to CNN affiliate WHBQ.

April 10: Koshkonong, Missouri

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a convenience store, according to CNN affiliate KY3.

April 10: Waterbury, Connecticut

Police responded to calls for a gun complaint and found traces of blood and four injured victims, CNN affiliate WFSB reported.

April 10: Allendale, Michigan

An incident outside a house party left four people shot dead and one seriously injured, according to CNN affiliate WWMT.

April 9: Fort Worth, Texas

One person was killed and at least five others injured when people in two vehicles shot at each other on a highway in Fort Worth, Texas, officials said.

April 8: Bryan, Texas

A gunman killed one and injured at least five others – four of them seriously – at a cabinet maker, police said.

April 7: Rock Hill, South Carolina

A former NFL player killed six people – including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two young grandchildren – before committing suicide, authorities said.

April 7: Milwaukee

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the shooting that killed two people and injured two others at a gas station, according to CNN affiliate WDJT.

April 6: Detroit

According to CNN affiliate WDIV, one person was killed and three others injured after a car was shot.

April 5: Chicago

Seven people were injured on the south side of Chicago, CNN affiliate WLS reported when gunshots erupted after a brawl on a sidewalk. The victims – six men and one woman – were between 18 and 39 years old.

April 5: Baltimore

Five victims were taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Baltimore police said.

April 4: Monroe, Louisiana

Police responded to Bobo’s Bar, where they found six victims with gunshot wounds, according to KNOE, a CNN affiliate.

April 4: Birmingham, Alabama

An argument between two groups of men turned into more than 30 shots fired at a park over Easter – killing a woman and injuring five others, including four children, police said.

April 4: Beaumont, Texas

A man arrived at a house, threatening several people with a gun before shooting four people, Beaumont police said.

April 3: Wilmington, North Carolina

Three people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a house party, according to CNN affiliate WECT.

April 3: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder after five people were injured in a shootout outside an Alabama bar, police said.

April 3: Dallas

In what police said was an apparent murder-suicide plot between 21-year-old and 19-year-old brothers, they killed their parents, sister, grandmother and then themselves, according to the affiliate of CNN, KLTV.

April 3: Quincy, Florida

Seven people were shot and wounded near a nightclub after a brawl broke out, according to CNN affiliate WCTV.

March 31: Orange, California

Four people, including a child, were killed and another injured in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, Calif., Authorities said.

March 31: Washington, DC

Five people were shot dead in Washington, the DC Police Department said. The incident started as an argument and ended with two deaths and three injuries.

March 28: Cleveland

Seven people were shot dead at a Cleveland nightclub, according to WOIO, a CNN affiliate. The victims, four men and three women, were all between 20 and 30 years old, and police believe several people shot inside the nightclub, the station reported.

March 28: Chicago

Four people in an SUV were shot dead on the I-57 freeway, according to CNN affiliate WLS. All were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

March 28: Essex, Maryland

A man shot and killed his parents before shooting three people at a convenience store, killing two of them, CNN affiliate WBOC reported, citing Baltimore County police. The suspect died by suicide.

March 27: Chicago

Four people were shot dead in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood, according to CNN affiliate WBBM. The victims, who included men aged 42, 53 and 64, were near a sidewalk when they were shot, the station reported.

March 27: Yazoo City, Mississippi

At least seven people were injured in a mass shooting at a nightclub, CNN affiliate WLBT reported. At least six people were shot and one more suffered a laceration, the station reported.

March 27: River Grove, Illinois

A shootout on a party bus left three injured and one dead, according to CNN affiliate WLS. Police said occupants of another vehicle shot at the bus as they pulled up to an intersection, the station reported.

March 26: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Three shootings in the city left eight injured and two dead, according to the city of Virginia Beach.

March 26: Chicago

A rally in Chicago’s Wrightwood neighborhood turned into a mass shootout, according to CNN affiliate WLS. Two gunmen opened fire inside the rally, injuring seven people and fatally shooting a 26-year-old man, the station reported.

March 26: Norfolk, Virginia

Police responded to a shooting that left four injured, CNN affiliate WTKR reported. The victims – two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman – sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

March 26: Memphis, Tennessee

Five people were shot, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, two were taken to a hospital in critical condition and one was in non-critical condition, according to the tweet.

Michael Tucker, the man identified as the suspect, was found dead at a Nashville motel on April 1. Police spokesman Don Aaron said Tucker is believed to have died from a gunshot wound.

March 26: Philadelphia

Outside of the golf and social club, police said two suspects shot seven people, CNN affiliate WPVI reported. Video released by police shows two suspects approaching a gathering crowd and opening fire.

March 23: Aliceville, Alabama

A reported shooting at an Aliceville home has left two dead and two injured, according to CNN affiliate WVTM.

March 23: Boulder, Colorado

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shootout at a King Soopers supermarket, police said.

March 20: Philadelphia

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shootout against an illegal group, CNN affiliate KYW reported. “There were at least 150 people inside who fled and thought they had to flee for their lives,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

March 20: Dallas

Eight people were shot, including one fatally, by an unknown assailant, police said.

March 20: Houston

Five people were gunned down after unrest inside a club, police said. One was in critical condition after being shot in the neck, and the others were in stable condition, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.

March 18: New Orleans

Four people were injured in a shooting in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward, CNN affiliate WDSU reported.

March 18: Gresham, Oregon

Four victims were taken to hospital after a shooting in the city east of Portland, police said in an initial report.

March 17: Stockton, California

Five people preparing for a vigil in Stockton, California’s Central Valley, were shot dead in a drive-by shooting, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department said. None had life-threatening injuries.

March 16: Atlanta

Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed when a white gunman stormed three spas, police said. One person was injured.

CNN’s Christina Walker, Melissa Alonso and Josh Berlinger contributed to this report.

