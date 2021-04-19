Controversy over changes to UK listing rules





The review said that any change should have certain conditions, including introducing investor protection like a sunset clause, and that there should be a time frame for how long something like a dual class structure can operate.

Some welcome changes with protection and provisions, but many in the industry object to the proposal.

“We don’t recommend this, and most of our members do it,” said George S. Dallas, Policy Director at London’s International Corporate Governance Network.

ICGN’s case for why a double-class structure is a bad idea starts with common sense. The Stewardship Code “aims to empower investors and encourage them to become good and active stewards, but the obvious purpose of the dual-class structure is to reduce (ownership) water. This is a regulatory schizophrenia. Empowering investors. I’d like to give it, but it’s not real. That’s the problem,” said Dallas.

The active ownership of London-based Senior Investment Manager Caroline Escott, RPMI Railpen, has led to a dual-class structure that “dilutes market discipline, diminishes the ability of minority shareholders like Railpen to properly hold companies in accounting and controls voting. Are biased towards the interests of a few. They own a shared class with superior voting rights.”

The company, which operates about £31 billion ($42.9 billion) for rail pension plans, has welcomed the safeguards proposal (as expected), but still says, “This new proposal will make effective management difficult for long-term investors. It is praised for personal savings that the government has been promoting through other recent initiatives,” Escott said in an email.

Joe Dabrowski, deputy director of policy at the London-based Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, also stressed that investors are increasingly being required under British law to “have a positive impact on corporate behavior”. Introducing the changes “will be a backward step and risk undermining the UK’s strong reputation for high corporate governance standards,” he said in an email.

Tom Powdrill, managing director of Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Ltd., a London-based corporate governance and shareholder advisory firm, said in an email that these changes mean less corporate responsibility. “The dual-class equity structure is designed to protect management from the challenges of those who have provided capital to the company. This is unlikely to contribute to a positive governance outcome.”

The Responsible Investment Principles, weakening existing rules “may undermine institutional investor confidence and intensify concerns about potential global competition,” said Athanasia Karananou, Head of Corporate Governance and Research in London, via email.

Some money managers agreed.

Legal & General Investment Management Ltd. will continue to push FCA on one vote “in principle,” said Sacha Sadan, director of investment management based in London, via email.

In a separate email, Andrew Millington, head of UK equity at Aberdeen Standard Life in Edinburgh, said in a separate email that the advisory “represents a significant advancement in the UK stock market in strengthening the UK’s position as a global financial center… I have agreed to “All Actions”. Companies that are listed and funded in the UK must be balanced with a high level of governance. “The company has “strong doubts” about introducing a dual-grade structure, but the proposed safeguards were welcome.

RLAM’s Hamilton Claxton is concerned that “great access to directors” may change due to the dual hierarchy of current managers. “If you want to meet the chairman of the FTSE 100 company, we are very rare. Please refuse.”

In other markets, such as the United States, it is a different experience that the Securities and Exchange Commission rules do not prohibit the use of dual class structures in the open market. According to listing reviews, 20% of U.S. listed companies used a dual-class structure between 2017 and 2020, but less than 10% in 2016.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos