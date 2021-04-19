Despite strained relations, US, China agree to tackle climate change togetherExBulletin





The United States and China say they will work together to tackle climate change. It’s a rare display of cooperation in the midst of an overall strained relationship.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Relations between the United States and China are still strained, but could tackling climate change offer the two countries a chance to work together? This is what special envoys for the climate of the United States and China proposed after their meeting in Shanghai. In a joint statement this weekend, China and the United States say they are determined to jointly stop global warming.

With us now, NPR Beijing correspondent Emily Feng will talk about how this could happen. Emily, welcome. Thanks for join us.

EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Thank you, Michel.

MARTIN: OK, let’s start with this meeting in Shanghai. Who was there and what was the result?

FENG: So the US climate envoy John Kerry was there, and he was meeting his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua. And Xie is a very experienced climate negotiator. He has participated in many climate summits for China. And it really was a last minute meeting. It was scheduled just before President Biden planned to hold his Earth Day climate summit online next week.

The United States was very hopeful that this meeting would get China to commit to carbon emissions pledges and get Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend the Biden online summit. It is not yet clear whether Xi will attend the summit, although it seems likely that he will. The United States and China, however, have agreed to work together to prevent the world from warming more than two degrees Celsius, so in other words, to work together to enforce the Paris agreement, which China is making. party and the United States has just joined it. But they left the details of how to get there pretty vague.

MARTIN: Is the fact that the envoys have met a good sign? I mean, the US and China have had a strained relationship, to say the least, since the previous administration. Sanctions from both sides are still being imposed on American and Chinese officials and companies, to my knowledge. And last month, if I remember correctly, the two countries met in Anchorage, Alaska, and they left without a deal. So what’s different here?

FENG: Well, in this case, China and the United States issued a joint bilingual statement right after the meetings ended. It is a rather rare demonstration of good faith and a strong sign of agreement. And the climate itself is only an obvious and necessary issue for both countries. The United States says it wants to halve its level of carbon emissions in 2005 by 2030. China says it wants to be completely carbon neutral by 2060.

Both countries are therefore going to need investments in green technologies like energy storage, electric vehicles and more research and development on the types of infrastructure and technological changes we need to achieve to reduce carbon emissions. They are therefore committed together in this joint declaration to work together on these issues. And both countries say they’re going to have more specific strategies in place to cut carbon emissions before they meet in November for the UN climate change summit.

MARTIN: So carbon neutral before 2060 – I mean, I don’t know. It sounds like an ambitious goal. Is China taking steps to get there?

FENG: To be honest, not yet. The real question after the Shanghai meeting is therefore how China and the United States will achieve these goals and when they will commit to making the necessary changes. For China, the elephant in the room is coal, as their electricity and heating industry is still heavily reliant on coal. China is building more and more coal-fired power stations around the world. And China’s latest economic plan does not reduce coal consumption more than in previous years. China must therefore make serious changes, but it has no plans to make them in the short term.

MARTIN: It’s Emily Feng from NPR in Beijing. Emily, thank you very much.

FENG: Thank you, Michel.

(PIECE OF “CITRUSSS” FROM RRAREBEAR)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos