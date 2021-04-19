Regulating the use of lethal force by police in the United States





Experts argue that reform is needed to tackle the unfair practices of law enforcement officials.

The murders of Duante Wright, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and a number of other black victims have rekindled worldwide attention to the untimely deaths that occur at the hands of the police. Due to institutional disparities that lead to a disproportionate number of racist deaths by police, many policymakers and activists are considering regulatory and policy reforms to address these deeply rooted systemic issues.

In a recent article, Brandon L. Garrett of Duke University School of Law and Christopher Slobogin of Vanderbilt Law School argue that police officers need more regulatory oversight to protect poor and minority citizens from unnecessary violence. Through examples from other countries, Garrett and Slobogin show to what extent the legislation in force in the United States contributes to worsening these disparities.

Garrett and Slobogin argue that current US law gives police officers great latitude when using lethal force. This discretion ignores or even facilitates unnecessarily aggressive police action, especially against blacks. Instead of federal reforms that may be more difficult to implement, Garrett and Slobogin are calling for regulatory efforts that will allow local entities to change the landscape of police brutality.

Police use of force is one of the leading causes of death for black men in the United States. According to Garrett and Slobogin, these disparities stem from a variety of causes, including institutionalized racism, residential segregation, poor officer training, and inadequate screening of police recruits.

But Garrett and Slobogin also claim that the excessive use of police force is the product of a lack of centralized regulation. Unlike countries like Germany, the United States has not adopted a comprehensive set of laws governing police conduct and ensuring consistency and structure.

The inconsistency of policing in the United States has deep historical roots. The country has more than 18,000 police departments, and Garrett and Slobogin argue that the US Congress has never properly regulated these local departments, even though it has the power to do so under the Fourteenth Amendment. Due to the federal government’s decision not to intervene with local law enforcement authorities, much of the national law applicable to the police has been dealt with by the courts.

Garrett and Slobogin argue that regulating the police with constitutional rules issued by the courts has several limitations. Since court rules tend to be broad, fact-specific and rigid, courts cannot make decisions quickly.

Additionally, Garrett and Slobogin reveal that the U.S. Supreme Court’s lethal force rulings provide no guidance on how to judge whether a specific police action was reasonable. These Supreme Court rulings also do not refer to acceptable or required training or tactics, nor do they hold police officers accountable for following their instincts instead of following training and politics.

Even in situations where officers shoot individuals in the back as they attempt to move away, or when officers shoot at people they knew to be mentally ill, the court found that those officers acted reasonably in accordance with the requirements. established law standards and are therefore protected. Recourse to constitutional law allows judges to find the use of lethal force by the police justifiable, even in circumstances where officers may, by moral standards, abuse their law enforcement authority.

Garrett and Slobogin pit policing in the United States against policing in Europe, where police don’t physically hold so many arrested people or confront so many citizens. As the number of arrests and arrests by police decreases, so does the potential for arbitrary stops and arrests by police which increase tensions with poor communities of color. Garrett and Slobogin argue that these tensions damage police-citizen relations in American neighborhoods and lead to resistance actions, such as the Black Lives Matter protests, Defund the Police initiatives, and other reform efforts.

Garrett and Slobogin argue that regulatory reform must be multifaceted with particular emphasis on local efforts. While federal regulations aspire to normalize regulatory efforts, localized reforms aim to combat militarized tactical teams, the use of invasive surveillance technologies, and stop, search and arrest practices. In addition, local reforms would change the way police services establish mechanisms for independent review of critical incidents, remove some custodial sentences, and reduce the excessive use of criminal law to authorize arrests and arrests.

Because of their racially disparate impact, America’s police are in urgent need of change, Garrett and Slobogin conclude. They hope that by moving away from federal reforms and shifting efforts to local entities, America’s law enforcement system can better address racial discrimination, systemic disparities and police abuse.

Garrett and Slobogin look optimistically at a time when, with the help of activists, lawmakers and the courts, innovative law enforcement reform may be underway.

