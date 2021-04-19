Fear of Carbon Emissions Protects Oceans Requesting a Ban on Fishing in British Waters





More than two-thirds of people are supporting the ban against compromising fishing methods in protected areas of the sea.

The findings were made in response to warnings about fisheries such as subsea trawl fishing, pulling weighted nets along the seabed to reduce the risk of releasing millions of tons of carbon stored on the seabed of the protected area.

According to data from the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), marine protected areas in British continental shelf reservoirs are estimated to be about 26.5 million tonnes of carbon.

Industrial fishing methods such as bottom trawling run the risk of releasing this blue carbon by disturbing the seafloor that would otherwise be stored, and add a climate crisis rather than preventing it, environmentalists say.

Undersea trawlers operate in 98% of the UK’s marine protected areas, which are designated to protect marine wildlife and habitats that can be damaged during the fishing process.

A Greenpeace survey of 1,883 people found that 71% of quiz subjects thought that bottom trolling shouldn’t be allowed in protected areas at sea, and 69% supported the ban in the area.

Only 3% oppose the ban, and only 12% of respondents who answered the question thought the government was enough to protect Britain’s waters from industrial fishing.

British Greenpeace maritime activist Chris Thorne said bottom trawlers are tearing down the seabed areas that need to be protected.

“It’s like a bulldozer breaking through a nature reserve, but the destruction of our marine environment is too often unnoticed and distracted by both the public and, unfortunately, politicians.

This damages the marine environment and hinders the important storage of blue carbon.

The government has announced plans to ban bottom trolling in all or part of the four marine protected areas. Environmental groups say they will help the wildlife in the area, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s needed.

