Dollar stuck near one-month low amid subdued US yields





A hand holds a series of fan-shaped US dollar bills.

Thomas Trutschel | Photothek | Getty Images

The dollar was pinned near a one-month low at major peers on Monday, with Treasury yields nearing five-week low, after the US Federal Reserve reiterated its view that any spike inflation was likely to be temporary.

The greenback, a safe haven, was also held back by improving risk sentiment amid a rally in global equities to record levels.

Bitcoin suffered losses from Sunday, when it fell 14% to $ 51,541, which one report attributed to news of a power outage in China. It last traded around $ 57,020.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six rivals, was at 91.684, not far from last week’s low of 91.484, a level not seen since March 18.

The greenback bought 108.74 yen>, near the lowest since March 24.

The euro changed hands at $ 1.19565, near the highest since March 4.

“The fixed income market will dominate my world this week,” with risk currently skewed for further declines in yields, putting pressure on the dollar, Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a currency broker based in Melbourne, wrote in a Client Note.

Wall Street gains amid low volatility “should contain USD rallies and attract new USD sellers,” he writes.

Benchmark 10-year yields could fall to 1.47%, from around 1.56% currently, according to Weston.

Key technical points are 91.30, the March 18 low, for the dollar index, and $ 1.2000 for the euro, which could trigger a run to $ 1.22, he said. declared.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.5280% last week, after a more than a year high of 1.7760% late last month, reducing the appeal of the United States as a ‘investment.

The S&P 500 closed on Friday at an all time high, extending a rally in global equities.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC on Friday that the US economy “is poised to tear apart” as vaccinations continue and activity picks up, but higher inflation is likely to be transient, echoing comments from other Fed officials, including President Jerome Powell, on the last week.

Bitcoin continued to retreat from the all-time high of $ 64,895.22 reached on April 14 with its weekend plunge.

Data website CoinMarketCap cited a power outage in China’s Xinjiang region, which is believed to power many bitcoin mines, for sale.

National Australia Bank analysts cited “speculation in several online reports” that the US Treasury could crack down on money laundering in digital currencies for a sharp drop.

The bitcoin rout also followed a decision by Turkey’s central bank on Friday to ban the use of cryptocurrencies for purchases.

Despite recent weakness, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency remains up 97% in 2021, after more than quadrupling last year.

