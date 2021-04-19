Half of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, CDC confirms KIRO 7 News Seattle





The United States took a major vaccination milestone on Sunday with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming that half of all American adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to data compiled by the CDC, nearly 130 million people aged 18 and over, or about 50.4% of the country’s total adult population, have received at least one vaccine that offers protection against the coronavirus.

Some of the vaccines are approved for emergency use in adolescents who are as young as 16 years old. When those vaccines are included, more than 131.2 million doses of the vaccine were given as of Sunday morning, or about 39.5% of the country’s total population, KMGH reported.

Meanwhile, 83 million adults, or about 32.5% of the total adult population, are fully immunized with one of three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the United States.

The national milestone was announced a day after the worldwide death toll from the virus surpassed 3 million people, and as of 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, the United States had confirmed nearly 31.7 million cumulative cases of COVID -19 that resulted in more than 567,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University count

Despite progress in the largest U.S. vaccination campaign to date and an average of 3.3 million daily vaccine doses administered over the past week, an average of 68,000 new coronavirus infections are reported daily across the country. country, CNBC reported.

