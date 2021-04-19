Promote exports to the UK fintech sector





The Ministry of International Trade has announced an export support package for the world’s leading fintech industries to promote trade, jobs and economic growth. Support includes customized FinTech Export Academy and FinTech Export Champions plans to provide 1-2-1, sector-specific advice. The FinTech sector employs around 76,500 people in the UK and is worth over 11 billion to the economy.

To promote the UK as a global hub for FinTech and digital services, the Department for International Trade (DIT) has announced a series of actions that will help strengthen its presence in overseas markets.

In celebration of this year’s UK Fintech Week, new support for the industry will enable companies to export their products more directly, enabling UK companies to become world leaders in fintech and future industries.

This includes creating a new custom export academy that makes the export journey shorter and smoother by giving businesses free advice on issues like legal, tax, regulatory, accounting and market entry.

The UK is home to a diverse FinTech talent pool, innovation and capabilities. A new DIT Fintech Champions initiative is also being developed that leverages the pool and works with industry leaders to raise the UK’s position as a global FinTech hub, promote global expansion, and help businesses expand and advance their skills. .

The UK is already a world leader in this field, owning more than 10% of the global market share, has around 1,600 fintech companies and is expected to more than double by 2030.

Firming the UK’s position as a global pioneer in the wider technology sector, the FinTech industry is worth over 11 billion annually to the UK economy and supports approximately 76,000 jobs nationwide.

With the growing number of FinTech companies exporting globally from the UK, DIT is helping the sector leverage our global trade links to ultimately create more jobs and drive additional investment across the country.

Export Minister Graham Stuart MP said:

The UK is the best place to start and grow a FinTech company, so we’re excited to see more support for this world-renowned sector already worth over 11 billion to the UK economy.

The new Fintech Export Academy program provides focused support for selected high-potential companies, allowing them to expand faster than their competitors and enter international markets. Meanwhile, our innovative FinTech Champion initiative will leverage already successful companies to provide advice and support to those who are acting as global ambassadors for the UK fintech scene.

We are participating in the most ambitious trade policy programs of all major economies in history, breaking down barriers, signing free trade agreements, and opening up markets for cutting-edge companies in the fintech sector. Opening up the market, we also decided to allow UK companies to get support to enter the market as well.

Charlotte Crosswell, CEO of Innovate Finance, said:

It is encouraging to see today’s announcement by the Ministry of International Trade and new initiatives that will promote future global growth opportunities for UK fintech business.

The recommendations made by the Kalifa Review reflected the ambitions of our high-growth FinTechs and founders to develop, innovate and grow internationally. However, such a business will only succeed if such thoughtful recommendations are met along with specific actions.

Today’s announcement by FinTech Exports Academy and FinTech Champions Scheme is a great early step in that direction. These two initiatives not only allow our companies to benefit from practical support in their export journey, but also build valuable relationships with experienced fintech leaders who have already achieved success in overseas markets.

Innovate Finance looks forward to continuing to work with DIT to support these important initiatives, which we believe will bring positive change for all FinTechs seeking to strengthen their global ambitions.

The action package announced today calls for additional support for the continued success of the UK fintech industry in response to the announcement of the Kalifa Review in February 2021.

It also came after DIT recently announced it was launching four regional trade hubs as part of its major export drive. DIT promotes UK exports in all regions of the UK, helps to raise the level of the country and builds better, and supports a resilient economy as described in the Government Consolidation Review.

A government-led study earlier this month found that exports supported 6.5 million jobs across the UK, of which 74% were outside London. The study estimates that jobs directly or indirectly supported by exports are about 7% higher than the national median, and the National Statistical Office estimates that commodity export companies are also 21% more productive.

