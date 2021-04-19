EU officials push for US data-sharing pact





TikTok logo displayed on a phone screen.

Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images

EU and US officials are “stepping up negotiations” on a new pact for transatlantic data transfers, trying to resolve the complicated issue of personal information being transferred between the two regions.

The deal, whenever it is made, will replace the so-called Privacy Shield. The mechanism for the lawful transfer of personal data between the US and the EU was overturned by the European Court of Justice, the EU’s highest court, in July 2020.

The move, dubbed Schrems II, was made by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who argued that the framework did not protect Europeans from American mass surveillance.

Although the Privacy Shield was struck down, the court upheld the validity of standard contractual clauses, another mechanism for transferring personal data into and out of the EU.

The disappearance of the Privacy Shield was the second time such a deal has been rejected by a judge. The Privacy Shield was introduced in 2016 as a replacement for Safe Harbor, which the court struck down in 2015, in a case that was also taken up by Schrems.

Negotiators from the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm and the US Department of Commerce are now trying to find a deal that fills this void, but questions still abound.

Schrems has taken Facebook to court over data transfers and frequently criticizes the Irish data watchdog over GDPR enforcement. The heart of its problems with transatlantic data flows is American mass surveillance. It was the loss of the Safe Harbor and the lingering issues that also destroyed the Privacy Shield.

As data moves from Europe to the United States, he argued, few safeguards were in place to ensure that a European’s data was not spied on amid mass surveillance which the extent was highlighted by revelations from former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

“The Privacy Shield wasn’t the main issue, the issue was that the Privacy Shield had to give way to US surveillance laws,” Schrems, who chairs digital rights organization Noyb, told CNBC in an email.

He said this required changes to US laws like FISA 702, which allows surveillance of people outside the country.

“Simply put: The United States cannot be successful as a globally reliable cloud provider, when outsiders have no rights over their data once it reaches a US provider,” Schrems said.

“In the long run, we must agree, at least among democratic nations, that our citizens are protected in cyberspace regardless of their citizenship and location. Such a “spy-free” agreement is in our view the basis for continuous international transfers of data, regardless of whether it involves users or confidential business data sent abroad. “

Legal guarantees

Johnny Ryan, senior researcher at the Irish Civil Liberties Council, said critics of the Privacy Shield and its predecessor never question the data reviewed for security reasons, as long as the process goes through them. good channels and with legal protections.

But, he said, there needs to be a solid legal basis for non-U.S. Citizens to verify whether their data has been captured in surveillance processes.

“The main thing is that a judge can provide someone outside the United States with a legal guarantee that they can assert their rights if their rights are violated,” Ryan said. “I don’t know why this is a point of contention, it’s obvious.”

The data protection shield had allowed the creation of an American ombudsman to act as an intermediary for all Europeans wishing to report their concerns. But the Donald Trump administration delayed appointing a permanent official for the post until 2019. In the end, the appointment was short-lived with the Privacy Shield struck down a year later.

Ryan said the Biden administration may prove to be more willing to strike a stronger deal with the European Commission this time around. But that remains to be seen.

As negotiations progress slowly, companies have had to consider alternatives to ensure their data flow can continue above the board. Above all, in its judgment of July 2020, the European Court of Justice confirmed the validity of the standard contractual clauses, another set of legal mechanisms for data transfers, which remain in force.

Enforcement

Ryan of the ICCL said transatlantic data flows are one of the many privacy and security issues the European Commission is grappling with.

Ryan strongly criticized the EU-wide application of GDPR and in particular the work of the Irish Data Protection Commission. He also criticized the commission’s decision to grant a post-Brexit UK a preliminary data adequacy agreement allowing data flows to continue between the two, publicly arguing that the UK is not not eligible.

He said these actions do not inspire confidence in the kind of consensus that could be reached soon and that ultimately the courts could rule once again that the deal is invalid and force the European Commission to act. .

“The European Court of Justice cares, that’s why we have the system we have,” he said. “Rare, if ever, is the European Court not reaffirming what the law says.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos