Child protection in the UK requires a radical redesign, the report says.





Every child in care pays the government about £66,000 per year, but the taxpayer’s bills continue after they reach adulthood, as many fail to fully recover due to a flaw in the UK social welfare system.

About £6.8 billion was spent on 103,000 children in the nursing system in 2018-19, most of which was spent on housing, parenting, adoption, and legal services needed to protect children. A report from the childcare charity Home for Good, PwC was found.

An additional £2 billion (about £9,800 per person) was spent on 204,000 caregivers aged 18 to 64, increasing the total annual cost to £8.8 billion, the report added.

The calculation includes the cost of the prison and probation system, as well as the cost of reducing the cost of homelessness rather than providing a decent home.

Rob Banham, a partner at PwC and one of the report authors, said the system needed “a radical redesign, both top-down and bottom-up.”

Banham added that almost one in three children in child care has at least one parent in child care, pointing to a “generational period” that the system cannot address.

About a third of children who leave the social welfare system become homeless within two years, and about a quarter of those in custody are protected.

Most children can still get support from their parents after age 18, but the report warns that caregivers are often left without support or safety nets.

The government issued a review of children’s social work in the UK in January chaired by Josh MacAlister, a former school teacher who founded Frontline, a social work charity funded primarily by the Ministry of Education. The Competition Commission is also investigating the market and is expected to produce a preliminary report by September.

According to local government associations, the number of children in child care in the UK has increased by 28% over the 10 years through 2020 and is expected to increase further during the Covid-19 pandemic. From 75,370 in 2018, at least 78,150 children are currently in care.

However, foster caregivers and adoptees need more support. According to the PwC/Homes for Good report, in 2018-19, 5,815 children and youth experienced “unplanned endings” in foster placement, which is about 11% of the total.

The number of adoption history is more difficult to quantify, but in 2016-17 there were about 150 deployment history before the adoption was confirmed, and 132 additional history after the adoption order.

According to a report conducted by local governments in January, local authorities cover the cost of raising children, but three-quarters of child-rearing households in the UK and two-fifths of nursing households are provided by independent organizations, including private companies and charities. There is. Association.

According to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the top 20 providers earned £154bn in annual income and an average margin of £265m with an average margin of 17%.

The two largest independent fostering providers, Outcomes First Group and Nutrius UK, offer nearly a third of the total independent fostering locations.

