Serbia: UK and Serbia sign partnership, trade and cooperation agreements





The UK and Serbia have entered into partnerships, trade and cooperation agreements to ensure the continuation and growth of 682 million trade between the two countries.

The agreement ensures continued preferential trade access between the UK and Serbia and saves companies significant costs to support jobs and the wider economy. It also reaffirms the UK’s support for governance reform in Serbia, which will present ways to strengthen political, economic, security and cultural ties between the two countries and protect a competitive business environment and an open and democratic society.

The preferential trading terms secured by the agreement allow UK companies to trade as before January 1, 2021.

British companies such as Unilever, AstraZeneca, JCB, and Jaguar Land Rover are thriving in Serbia, and companies like Rio Tinto have invested significant sums in large-scale initiatives that will help boost electric vehicle production and reduce global carbon emissions. .

It was signed by Serbian Sian MacLeod of Belgrade and His Majesty Ambassador Tatjana Mati, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Communications of Serbia.

FCDO European Regional Deputy Minister Wendy Morton said:

This is the latest contract signed by the UK to secure hundreds of millions of pounds in trade between the two countries supporting jobs and the wider economy.

It demonstrates the UK’s commitment to civil society across Serbia through the promotion of governance and legal reform, addressing the threats posed by climate change by building a greener and resilient future together.

Export Minister Graham Stuart MP said:

This is good news for companies in the UK and Serbia, providing certainty and strengthening ties between the two countries, supporting economic recovery from COVID-19 and promoting growth.

The contract will support jobs across the country, drive more investment and open up opportunities for exporters.

His Majesty Ambassador to Serbia Sian MacLeod OBE said:

With the personal support of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Alexander Butchić, Britain and Serbia have been working together to build stronger forward-looking relationships. Increasing trade and investment is an important part of that ambition. This agreement is a practical vehicle for facilitating smooth transactions for the interests of businesses and consumers in both countries and an important proof of our joint commitment to the relationship. I look forward to more British companies thrive in Serbia and the UK’s expertise to energize Serbia’s economic development.

UK Export Finance currently provides over 3.5 billion funding for projects in Serbia, building its presence in the region, creating greater value in the UK supply chain and making large infrastructure projects more competitive than ever.

Background This agreement, as far as possible, replicates the effectiveness of existing EU-Serbian stabilization and association agreements, providing certainty to businesses and consumers in the UK and Serbia. UK’s main exports to Serbia include scientific instruments, medicine and pharmaceuticals, machinery and clothing. This agreement is now subject to domestic parliamentary proceedings in both England and Serbia. We have agreed to trade agreements with the EU with 67 countries accounting for 89.1 billion of the UK’s bilateral trade in 2019. Source: ONS UK Trade: All countries adjusted non-seasonally from July to September 2020

