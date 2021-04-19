UK Explores Issuance Of Its Own Digital Currency Amid Bitcoin Boom





The 50 and 20 pound bills and the bitcoin logo are shown in this photo illustration.

Omar Marques | SOPA photo | LightRocket via Getty Images

London Britain is the latest country to participate in the global competition for central bank digital currency.

British Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak said at a Fintech industry meeting Monday, “We are launching a new task force between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate the exploration of potential central bank digital currencies.”

In a separate statement, the Bank of England said that these currencies will not replace cash and bank deposits, but will become “a new form of digital currency issued by the Bank of England and intended for use by households and businesses” that coexist.

The UK government has yet to decide whether to introduce a digital version of the British pound, but says it will explore the “goals, use cases, opportunities and risks” involved if proceeding. The Bank of England will also set up a department within the institution dedicated to the discovery of the central bank’s digital currency.

It arises as several central banks compete to find their own strategies for central bank digital currency or CBDC. The rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has given new impetus to these initiatives, and the trend of declining cash use has expanded.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high at $64,829 last week ahead of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s debut. However, the world’s most popular digital coin sank sharply over the weekend due to fears of regulation.

Meanwhile, the surge in value of the meme-inspired token Doji Coin has raised concerns about a potential bubble in the cryptocurrency market. As of Monday, Bitcoin has been trading at around $56,740, up 3% over the past 24 hours.

Other factors driving the central bank’s CBDC work are private stablecoin projects such as the Facebook-backed Diem Association and the controversial token known as Tether. These currencies try to lock their market value to some external reference, such as the U.S. dollar, to avoid the fluctuating price fluctuations common with most cryptocurrencies.

China appears to be charging CBDC before other major countries. The People’s Bank of China conducted several tests with digital currency in major cities, and top officials said Sunday that the central bank could test the digital renminbi to foreign visitors at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

