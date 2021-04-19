Rob Woodward re-elected as Chairman of the Met Office





Rob Woodward was re-elected as Chair of the Met Office during his second three-year term, and three new non-executive directors, Professor Anusha Shah, Christine Ourmires-Widener, and Jordan Giddings, were appointed to the Met Office Board of Directors.

The Met Office is the UK’s national weather service. Delivering important weather services and the world’s best climate sciences, we help the public and our customers make better decisions to be safe and prosperous.

The Met Office is a trading fund for the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Department (BEIS).

The role of an independent non-standing chairman is to lead the Board of Meteorological Administration. The board’s primary responsibility is to develop the Met Office’s long-term strategy. Non-executive directors support and challenge the managing director to help the Met Office deliver agreed-upon key performance indicators. Non-executive directors raise external awareness of the Met Office and its work and help build beneficial external relationships. The new non-executive directors will bring a wide range of skills and experience, from scientific expertise to sustainable development, commercial and customer-facing experiences, to add deeper and more diversity to the board.

These appointments were made in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. Rob Woodward commented on the promise:

Over the past three years, the Board has overseen the development of Met Offices’ new corporate strategy, which reaffirms its commitment to providing the best weather and climate information to help the public and customers make better decisions to be safe and prosperous. We are excited to have the opportunity to realize that strategy at a time when the challenges of a changing world make our exceptional scientific, technical and operational expertise more important than ever.

I am pleased to welcome Anusha, Christine and Jordan to join the Met Office Board after an extremely competitive selection process with an impressive nomination field. Each provides the Met Office with specific expertise to help solve future problems, and together ensure that the Board of Directors retains the right range of expertise, experience and diverse thinking to support the Met Office team.

Biography Rob Woodward

Rob was appointed as Chairman of the Met Office Board in July 2018. He has held leadership positions in the public and private sectors. His experience includes more than 10 years as Chief Executive Officer of STV Group plc, which led to the successful transition to an outstanding digital media group. He was previously Commercial Director of Channel 4 Television, Managing Director of UBS Corporate Finance, Deloittes Telecoms, and Lead Partner of European Media and Technology Industry Group.

Rob is currently Chairman of the Court of Glasgow Caledonian University, Chairman of the technology firm Blancco plc, and Ebiquity plc, provider of marketing analytics.

Anusha Sha

Anusha is a leading Certified Engineer, Thought Leader, Keynote Speaker, Panelist and a passionate advocate for diversity, inclusion and fairness. She is currently Director of Resilient Cities at Arcadis-UK, Researcher and Vice President of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), Guest Professor at Kings College London, and Emeritus Professor at the University of Wolverhampton. She is a former chairman of the Thames Estuary Partnership Board and a non-executive director of the Thomas Telford Board (ICEs Business wing).

Over 20 years of leadership and management excellence in numerous renowned engineering and environmental projects in the UK and internationally, she is driven by a desire to make society inclusive, safe, climate resilient and sustainable. Anusha is part of a range of industry net zero and climate change groups, including the London Climate Change Partnership. She has won several awards, including the 2020-Top 50 UK Female Engineers for Sustainability.

Christine Ourmires-Widener

Christine has experience working as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Senior Business Leader in the Travel and Transportation Infrastructure sector. She has special experience in designing and implementing organizational change, business transformation, and optimization strategies. She was previously CEO of the Flybe Group, Europe’s largest regional airline, where she spent almost five years as CEO at CityJet. Previous positions include Vice President and General Manager of Air France KLM USA, where he has worked for Air France KLM for several years.

Christine is currently a non-executive director at Datalex in Dublin and a director at ZeroAvia building the first practical zero-emission air powertrain. She won the IATA’s Diversity and Inclusion 2019 Inspiring Role Model Award.

Professor Jordan Giddings

Jordan is an experienced leader in innovation and change in the systems, data, cyber and technology domains with backgrounds in academia, private sector and government. His expertise is recognized at the national and international level. Jordan has worked in the commercial sector (including his current part-time role as chief scientist in the Imrobable.ios defense business), government agencies (the UK’s deputy chief scientific advisor for national security and transport), European institutions and trade associations.

He is currently an advisor to several UK government departments, a faculty researcher at UCL’s UKCRIC (UK Joint Researcher for Infrastructure and Urban Studies), a visiting professor at the University of Hertfordshire, and an honorary senior research fellow at the Imperial College Institute. Researchers in security science and technology and several specialized institutions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos