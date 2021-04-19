Five people shot dead in Louisiana incident; 3rd multiple shot in the United States in one day





Five people were hospitalized after gunshot wounds in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS-affiliated television station KSLA reported on Sunday evening, the third multiple shooting reported in the United States with 24 hours.

During a briefing to local media, police said they were in the early stages of investigating the incident, without confirming the number of people admitted to hospital or their condition.

Police were responding to reports of traffic jams when gunshots were heard, a police spokesperson told reporters. “We responded to a traffic jam tonight and during this traffic jam many shots were fired,” the spokesperson said.

One victim was shot in the head, while another suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to local outlet Love Shreveport-Bossier.

Sunday’s incidents came with the United States already on the verge of a spate of shootings in recent weeks. A gunman killed himself and eight workers at a FedEx center in Indianapolis on Thursday evening, with at least seven fatal mass shootings reported in the United States in the past month.

In Shreveport, northwest Louisiana, several police units were dispatched to the scene of the incident, which took place around 9 p.m. local time on Sunday, Hearne Avenue, according to the report from the ‘ALKK. The victims were taken to Ochsners LSU Health and other local hospitals, the report added.

Reuters was unable to immediately contact local police. The Shreveport mayor’s office did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Earlier Sunday, three people died at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, and authorities were looking for a former deputy sheriff wanted in connection with the fatal shooting. Separately, three people were killed and two injured in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Sunday. Read more

The wave of shootings has increased public pressure to tighten gun regulations. Most Americans support tougher gun laws, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll, but Washington has done little to address the problem in recent years.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos