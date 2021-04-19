Ambitious plans to revitalize UK fintech and financial services presented by the British Prime Minister





New FCA Scale Box and Finance, Innovation and Technology Center, Drive Financial Digitization with Central Bank Digital Currency Task Force, Support New Technology and Infrastructure, Improve Open and Dynamic Financial Center with Additional Plans for Capital Markets Reform

At Fintech Week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak presented proposals to strengthen the UK’s fintech competitive advantage, from regulatory support and reforms to help businesses grow, to a new task force that allows the UK to work with central bank digital currencies. .

Building on the opportunities that have arisen since the UK withdrew from the EU, the Prime Minister confirmed that the UK will drive many of the recommendations made by the recent Fintech Review headed by Ron Kalifa and the Listing Review headed by Lord Hill.

Exchequer Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Our vision is a more open, greener, and technologically advanced financial services sector. The UK is already known to be at the forefront of innovation, but we need to go further. The steps I’ve outlined today to enable the growing fintech, push the boundaries of digital finance, and make the financial markets more efficient will drive us forward. And if we can capture the incredible potential of technology, we need to make sure the UK is positioned as the world’s leading financial center.

Supporting growing companies and fintech hubs across the UK

To help the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expand, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced Scalebox, a package of actions to strengthen a pioneering regulatory sandbox that is very important for startups to test and deliver new offers. Will do. One-stop shop for growth stage businesses.

It will also launch a second phase of the digital sandbox to provide a more greener financial sector supporting the transition to Net Zero, allowing businesses to test concepts that address sustainability and climate change related issues.

The Superintendent has also committed to supporting the creation of the Industry-led Center for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) and working with regional and national fintech organizations to make it happen. CFIT works closely with regional hubs to identify and address challenges in sectors supporting fintech growth across the UK.

These initiatives are based on what was announced in budget 2021 to give fintech companies access to the talent they need. It includes a new scale-up visa stream. Here, skilled people who have received job offers from accredited UK scale-ups are entitled to a Fast Track Visa without sponsorship. Or a third party warranty.

Pushing the boundaries of digital finance

The Superintendent has also launched a new initiative to keep the UK on the cutting edge of digitized financial services.

A new task force will be established to unify the HM Treasury and the Bank of England to explore the possible British Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). In addition, through this process, two new forums will be established to engage technical experts and key stakeholders (including financial institutions, traders, business users, civil society organizations and consumers).

Companies looking to improve their financial markets infrastructure using technologies such as Distributed Ledger (DLT) to support private sector innovation will have access to the new sandbox. This new regime will be inspired by the FCA’s sandbox, and HM Treasury will work with the Bank of England and FCA to provide it. In addition, Bank of England is launching a new omnibus account, giving you access to innovative financial markets infrastructure providers that can support faster, cheaper, 24-hour wholesale payments and payments using central bank money.

Reform of listing and capital market rules

As additional support for innovative companies seeking to raise money in the UK, the Prime Minister has confirmed how the government will implement all recommendations dictated by the listing review.

As part of that, the UK will negotiate a change in the business prospectus system that governs the information the company must post when financing. This summer, the rules aren’t overly burdensome and give investors the information they need and the type of transaction.

This consultation will also explore ways to make it easier for companies to provide forward-looking financial information that investors want to see. This will be especially helpful for technology and life sciences companies and investors with high growth potential.

In addition, a group of experts convene to review how to improve the effectiveness of rights issues when publicly traded companies invite existing shareholders to purchase additional new shares, and play a role in the role that technology can play in streamlining the process as recommended in the review. Let’s take a look.

Separately, ambitious reforms to the UK’s wider capital markets system will also be consulted this summer. This includes the removal of stock trading obligations and the offer of a double volume limit. The consultation process aims to provide the UK a fair, results-based and competitive set of rules while maintaining the highest regulatory standards.

You can read more about the list review here. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-listings-review Fintech Review final reports and recommendations can be found online and the government provides detailed responses. Soon to the Fintech Review through a written statement to Congress

