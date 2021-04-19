Former MI6 Director, Only One-tenth Of Russian Spy Operations In Europe Have Been Revealed | espionage





Only one-tenth of Russian espionage operations in Europe were caught, according to former MI6 director Sir John Saworth, revealed after the fact that the two accused of poisoning Salisbury were linked to bombing in the Czech Republic.

The former spy chief praised and added Czech authorities for identifying a major suspect exploded in a munitions dump containing weapons destined for Ukraine in 2014.

However, he said he was afraid that many other conspiracy would not be found. We see a range of offensive intelligence activity in Russia across Europe, and that’s only 10% of what they do, he said. There will be many things that the information service simply did not recognize.

The Sawers opinion reflects the opinion of the intelligence community that the scope and scale of destabilizing activities in Russia have not always been publicly understood. There is a growing willingness to point a finger at the Kremlin, which is believed to have evidence to do so in recent years. .

Next month, the UK government will release a new espionage bill in a Queens speech released before December 2019, but this has been postponed in part due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

To better catch spies working outside the embassy, ​​failing to report work in the UK on behalf of a foreign government is expected to make it a criminal offense. It allows prosecution under official secret laws of people living abroad to arrest hackers working in Russia or other hostile countries.

Western intelligence agencies have long believed that Russia’s GRU military intelligence department, once headed by President Vladimir Putin, and the FSB domestic intelligence are behind a series of assassination, poisoning, bombing and coup plans across Europe over the past decade.

However, the Kremlin does not repeatedly engage in such activities. Russia rejected claims that it was behind the bombing of weapons speculation and accused Prague of trying to please the United States.

On Saturday, Czech authorities said they would like to question two suspects of Scrifal poisoning, known as GRU agents, who died during the explosion of an ammunition depot.

They used Russian passports under the names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshiropra, the same identification used by two men in Salisbury on the day of Novichoke poisoning in 2018.

Members of GRU cell 29155 are also accused of being behind the poisoning of Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev. In a military clashes with Russia, the weapons he intended to ship to Ukraine were stored at a Czech munitions base.

Information experts admit that only a small fraction of Russian activity goes into the public domain around the most famous examples in the UK. For example, a former Whitehall Insider said because a hard-to-detect material was used.

There are other reasons as well, many of these go on at a low level and probably look like organized crime. Another plot hangs. Some of this occurs in countries with little British media interest, a former senior official added.

Britain has been accused of taking its eyes off the ball in connection with the espionage threat raised by Russia, which, after months of detention by Downing Street, refused to disclose before the previous year’s election in a criticism report finally released by the Information Security Commission in 2020 .

The election of Joe Biden as president of the United States appears to have contributed to a stronger British approach. Last week the UK joined the US, officially accusing Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency of being behind hacking Solar Winds software, which is widely used not only by the US government but also by a handful of UK public sector organizations.

