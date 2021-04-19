Dollar collapses to 6-week low, Bitcoin stabilizes after weekend drop





NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar fell to a six-week low against other major currencies on Monday, as markets settled falling U.S. Treasury yields last week after the Federal Reserve reiterated that any rise in inflation would likely be temporary.

FILE PHOTO: The US dollar bills are seen in front of the stock chart displayed in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

Improving risk sentiment, as shown by the rally in global equities to record highs, weighed on the greenback.

Bitcoin stabilized after losses on Sunday, when it plunged as much as 14% to $ 51,541, which one report attributes to news of a power outage in China.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major currencies, fell 0.5% to 91.159, continuing a downtrend that began on March 31.

The greenback’s weakness was pronounced across the board early Monday, with the currency hitting multi-week lows against key peers in the G10 currency group: the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, the Australian dollar and the neo-dollar. Zealander, and the euro. .

The 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 1.6082% on Monday after falling to 1.5280% last week from 1.7760% in March.

Indeed, the USD rally is now almost a distant memory and the currency’s underperformance appears to reflect the apparent divergence in outlook between falling UST yields and rather bullish bond yields elsewhere, said Valentin Marinov, Head of G10 FX research at Crédit Agricole. .

This is almost the exact opposite of the moves we saw in March, Marinov said.

The euro broke above $ 1.20 for the first time in more than six weeks, hitting a high of $ 1.2048 before falling in the morning in New York to $ 1.2022. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday with internal divisions over the pace of bond purchases, extended lockdowns from COVID-19 and potential delays from the EU stimulus fund forming the backdrop.

The market is in a period of consolidation in US yields and dollar exchange rates, according to Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar bought 108.2750 yen on Monday, the lowest since March 5.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC on Friday that the US economy is poised to tear itself apart as vaccinations continue and activity picks up, but higher inflation is likely to be transient, echoing comments from other U.S. central bank officials, including President Jerome Powell, over the past week.

With liquidity still plentiful, we’ll hear more about the currency carry trade which thrives in a low volatility environment, said Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK and EEC at ING.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index hit its highest level in a month and last traded up 0.15% on the day.

Bitcoin was the last at $ 56,265, flat for the day after plunging on Sunday.

Data website CoinMarketCap cited a power outage in China’s Xinjiang region, which is believed to power many bitcoin mines, for sale.

Despite recent weakness, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency remains up almost 100%, after more than quadrupling last year.

Reporting by David Henry in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London; additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; edited by Larry King and Paul Simao

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos