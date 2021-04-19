The UK government borrowed an additional $58 billion in 2020 to address the world’s largest budget deficit during the pandemic.





UK sovereign debt surged to a quarter in 2020

According to the Janus Hendersons Sovereign Debt Index, the UK borrowed an additional $58 billion in 2020 to reach $3 trillion, up 24% year-on-year.

In 2020, the fiscal deficit was worth a fifth of the UK economy, with the results of the first edition of the Sovereign Debt Index showing that the largest countries borrowed the most.

Janus Henderson reports that only the United States, Japan and China accounted for more than half of the world’s new government debt in 2020.

According to the index, the UK’s national debt increased by more than five times in 1995, an increase of 418%, while the economy was only twice as large (+94%), and in 2020 borrowings soared $8,500 per capita, and the UK is now I owe it. $44,559 per person-the 9th highest in the world.

The United States, Brazil, South Africa, Spain, Canada, Japan and Singapore all recorded deficits of more than 1/8 of the size of their economy.

Taiwan is an exception; the index shows that debt-to-GDP has changed little compared to the previous year as the economy expanded with the country’s rapid response to Covid-19.

Bethany Payne, Janus Henderson’s global bond portfolio manager, said that despite record levels of debt, the cost of financing was so low that “borrowing was the right choice.”

Payne said: “Economic growth is the most painless way to overcome massive government borrowing. The recovery from Covid-19 will be very choppy. A service-led economy like the UK that went through tough 2020 is manufacturing-led. It will recover faster than the economy. Like Germany, less affected by a decline in global demand in 2020.”

Global government debt rose 17.4% last year to $9.3 trillion, closing the year at a record $62.5 trillion. That’s a seventh increase in global GDP.

Janus Henderson said that the world government has received an eight-year loan to combat the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and the government debt now reaches $13,050 per citizen.

She added that many countries’ borrowings are focused on loans that need to be repaid “in a relatively short order”, which puts the risk of having to refinance large amounts of debt at higher interest rates in the future.

Despite the Covid cut, the global dividend will reach $1.3 trillion in 2020.

“It’s not the UK, which has the longest maturity in the world,” Payne said.

Janus Henderson predicts that government debt will increase again by about $4 trillion in 2021, adding an additional $768 per capita.

However, we expect the level of debt has already peaked.

Jim Cielinski, Global Head of Fixed Income, said, “UK Treasury bonds have been particularly strong lately, and investors have seen great returns on their bonds, but interest rates are rising again, which poses risks.

“The central bank will try to lower interest rates for the time being, but if the economy is bullish, it tends to be bad news for bond prices.”

