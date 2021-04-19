More than half of American adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccineExBulletin





A nurse administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in the Veterans Administration’s Long Beach Health System at Dae Hueng Presbyterian Church on Saturday in Gardena, Calif. More than half of adults Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images .

After a year of gloomy milestones, Sunday marked a promising statistic in the United States’ fight against the coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of all American adults have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

After months of limited vaccine availability, all adults across the country will be able to register for immunization on Monday. The only remaining states still with certain age restrictions for adults, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont will open vaccine registration to all people over the age of 16 and plus, by meeting the federal deadline for all adults to be eligible, set earlier this month.

About 130 million adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the CDC reported on Sunday. And 84 million, or about a third of all adults, are fully immunized. (The CDC considers people “fully vaccinated” if they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.) The United States has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

In the United States, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Mexico have the highest percentage of the population who received at least one dose, according to the NPR Vaccination Tracker.

Most of the states with the highest vaccination rates have historically voted Democratic in presidential elections, with the exception of South Dakota.

On the flip side, many states reporting the lowest rates of people receiving at least one dose of vaccine traditionally vote Republican.

The vaccination trend is not absolute, nor does it apply to the percentage of adults who are fully vaccinated, for example, where Republican Alaska leads.

Yet more than 40% of Republicans say they do not want to be vaccinated, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday. “A lot of this reluctance is really rooted in partisan identity,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Independent Polling Institute at Monmouth University.

Speaking to CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Dr Anthony Fauci said he was frustrated with the partisan divide, which he said is fueled by comments from Republican leaders as the representative of the Ohio Jim Jordan, who accused Fauci last week of promoting pandemic guidelines. violate the freedoms of Americans.

“It’s pretty frustrating because the fact that you don’t want to get the shot, in this case a worrying proportion of Republicans, really only works against where they want to be,” Fauci told CNN.

“On the one hand, they want to be relieved of the restrictions. But on the other hand, they don’t want to be vaccinated,” Fauci said. “It almost makes no sense.”

There was also a disparity in vaccinations by gender. Almost 60% of those vaccinated are women, compared to about 40% of men, according to Kaiser Health News. “Women are more likely to seek preventative care in general,” reporter Laura Ungar told the NPR weekend edition.

“In addition, women are more likely to take on the role of organizing health care for the family,” she said. “This may make them better able to navigate the health care system.”

