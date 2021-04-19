5 injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base housing US troops | Voice of America





SAMARRA, IRAQ – Five rockets targeted an Iraqi air base housing US soldiers on Sunday, injuring two foreign contractors and three Iraqi soldiers, in the latest attack to coincide with tensions between allies in Baghdad, Tehran and Washington.

Two of the rockets fired at the Balad air base, north of Baghdad, crashed in a dormitory and a canteen of the American company Sallyport, a security source told AFP.

Two foreign contractors and three Iraqi soldiers were injured, the source added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the United States routinely accuses Iraqi factions linked to Iran of such attacks on its troops and diplomats.

F-16 fighters are stationed at Balad air base, and several maintenance companies are present there, employing Iraqi and foreign personnel.

There have been some 20 bomb and rocket attacks against US interests, including bases housing US soldiers, since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Dozens more took place from fall 2019 under the administration of Donald Trump.

Two Americans and an Iraqi civilian have been killed in such attacks since late 2019.

An Iraqi civilian working for a company that maintains US fighter jets for the Iraqi Air Force was also injured in an attack.

The Balad base was also targeted earlier this month, with no casualties.

The attacks are sometimes claimed by dark Iran-aligned Shiite armed groups asking the Biden administration to set a withdrawal date for Iraq as it has done for Afghanistan.

A drone filled with explosives rammed into Iraqi Irbil Airport on Wednesday in the first reported use of such a weapon against a base used by US-led coalition troops in the country, said officials.

There were no casualties in the attack on the capital of the Kurdish Autonomous Region of northern Iraq, although it damaged a building in the military part of the airport.

In February, more than a dozen rockets targeted the military compound inside the same airport, killing an Iraqi civilian and a foreign contractor working with US-led troops.

Pro-Iranian groups have stepped up their rhetoric, vowing to step up attacks to expel US forces, and there have been almost daily attacks on coalition supply convoys in the predominantly Shiite south.

Last week, the United States pledged to withdraw all remaining combat forces from Iraq, although the two countries have not set a timeline for what would be a second U.S. withdrawal since the 2003 invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration has resumed a “strategic dialogue” with the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, considered too close to Washington by pro-Iranian groups.

Biden last week announced a complete U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, which also led to the U.S. invasion of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq three years later.

Since then, Tehran and Washington, sworn enemies, have both been present in Iraq, where 2,500 American troops are still deployed and Iran is sponsoring Hashed al-Shaabi, a state-integrated paramilitary coalition.

Tensions have reached the brink of war, especially after Trump ordered a drone strike near Baghdad airport in January 2020 that killed senior Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos