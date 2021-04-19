Irish truck going around the UK to avoid Brexit bureaucracy





A truck parked in the port of Dublin in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty images

Fewer cargo trucks are crossing the Irish Sea as DUBLIN EU adapts to new relations with the UK after Brexit.

For decades, the route through England (called a viaduct that takes about 15 hours) has been an important and reliable artery for transporting goods from Ireland to mainland Europe.

However, with the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31st, trucks entering the mainland from the Republic of Ireland (still EU member states) through the UK through ports such as Calais now face a lot of paperwork and bureaucracy. .

In the first week of January, operators such as Stena Line, Brittany Ferries and Irish Ferries added routes from Ireland to French ports such as Dunkirk, Cherbourg and Saint-Malo and to Bilbao, Spain.

Now, three months after Brexit was launched, port authorities, carriers and ferry operators are grasping this new standard in Irish-European trade.

Danish shipping company DFDS recently added a route from Rosslare Europort in southeast Ireland to Dunkirk.

Aidan Coffey, DFDS’s root director, told CNBC, “In general, we’ve oversubscribed on most days.”

“There are currently 3 ships changing the schedule. Soon there will be 4 ships.”

The itinerary takes about 24 hours and is longer than the usual time to get through the overpass.

Laurence O’Toole is the Managing Director of O’Toole Transport, a logistics company that carries a variety of mixed cargo in trucks, including seafood. Pre-Brexit has traveled most of its journey through the UK to Europe, but is now deploying more trucks on these new routes.

O’Toole said, “Now I’d like to say that it’s completely overturned in my head.”

Rosslare extension

In the case of Rosslare Europort, activity at the marina has increased due to the evolving dynamics of freight transport. More than 100 miles south of Dublin, the port has proven to be a popular location for ferries to connect to ports in France and Spain.

Glenn Carr, general manager of Rosslare Europort, told CNBC that the port’s demand has skyrocketed, but UK freight traffic has declined by about 43%.

“The level of decline in the UK is still very worrisome. But overall freight through the Rosslare Europort, which combines the UK and Europe, increased 51% in the first two months of the year. This type of growth was not seen in Rosslare.” Said Ka.

“Demand seems to be still increasing. We are definitely discussing it with other operators and other services.”

He said the ship operator must move quickly to prepare the route. Typically, routes increase in demand gradually over 18 months before reaching capacity, but most journeys currently reach their maximum capacity.

“It was unprecedented and you certainly wouldn’t have seen the introduction of new services like before,” Carr said.

However, it’s only been three months since this new environment was introduced, and the coronavirus shock to the deal continues to be felt, and shippers continue to adjust. You will also have to watch how much overpass traffic will eventually return over the next few months.

“But the conversation is about further expansion (of the direct path), not any contractions,” Carr said.

To meet this demand, Rosslare Europort has launched an investment plan of 35 million euros ($41.3 million) to renovate and expand the port’s facilities. Work will take place over the next four years.

In the port of Dublin, operators expect the docks to reach processing capacity between 2030 and 2040. We have begun consultations on what the long-term future will be after 2040 if we build additional facilities on the east coast of Ireland. Design, build and complete operation takes up to 20 years.

challenge

According to O’Toole, these direct flights weren’t a panacea for Brexit’s problems with the Irish freight company.

These voyages take longer, between 18 and 24 hours, and can add more miles to the truck’s future itinerary, depending on the port the ferry is anchored to.

Trucks landing in Sherbourg but with destinations in northern France, Benelux countries, Germany or more face more miles, time and fuel costs. Meanwhile, Dunkirk is close to Calais, which offers a friendly environment for drivers familiar with viaducts.

O’Toole said, “(Direct route) is by no means good for the transportation business because it is more expensive and slower.”

“We can avoid all the paperwork, but the cost has increased for our clients and for ourselves. We’re trying to get it back from our clients. It’s not easy at Covid. No one has the money to throw away. Everything is as hard as possible. I try to keep it.”

He said direct routes still cannot compete with the efficiency of pre-Brexit viaducts.

