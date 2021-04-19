Consecutive murderous shootings took place in the United States over the weekend





Over the weekend, consecutive deadly shootings involving multiple victims took place across the country from Chicago to Austin, Texas, killing at least nine people.

The incidents follow several other mass shootings in the United States this year. According to NBC News, at least six large-scale shootings took place in 2021.

NBC News defines a mass shooting as a single incident involving three or more people who were injured or killed in a public place, excluding the shooter. The network does not view isolated fights, including gang and drug violence, family disputes and thefts that have turned violent, as mass shootings.

Not all weekend fatal incidents meet NBC News criteria; However, the series of shootings is a grim reminder of the growing number of incidents of gun violence in the United States this year.

Here is a list of six fatal shootings that took place over the weekend:

Chicago

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was injured in a McDonald’s drive-through shootout on Sunday afternoon, NBC Chicago affiliate WMAQ reported. The child and his father were inside a car when they were shot, authorities said.

The girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her father, 29, was shot in the chest and is in serious condition. No one has been arrested in this case.

Austin, Texas

Three people died in a shooting in Austin, Texas on Sunday, officials said. Austin police said the victims were two Hispanic women and a black man, but did not disclose their ages. Authorities said two of the victims, Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick, were high school students. The incident appears to be “an isolated domestic situation, and there is no risk to the general public,” police said.

The suspect, Stephen Broderick, 41, was captured walking along a rural road on Monday, authorities said. Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s Detective who was charged with child sexual assault in June, NBC Austin affiliate KXAN said.

Kenosha, Wisconsin

A shooting at a Wisconsin bar early Sunday left three people dead and three others injured, authorities said. One person was asked to leave the bar, then came back and allegedly opened fire; however, it is still unclear whether the victims knew the shooter.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the person was arrested on suspicion of first degree intentional homicide and was taken into custody after detectives followed several leads and reviewed video of surveillance.

Columbus, Ohio

On Saturday evening, one person was killed and five people, including a 12-year-old, were injured in a shooting, NBC News subsidiary WCMH-TV of Columbus reported. The group had gathered at a Dollar General store to honor the death of Jarrin Hickman, who was killed there a year ago.

Officials said around 7:30 p.m., a dark-colored SUV driven by the vigil and someone inside the vehicle shot at the crowd.

Five people were hit and sustained minor injuries, but Latoya Carpenter, who was driving by Dollar General, was shot in the head and his vehicle crashed into a parked car, WCMH-TV said. Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still looking for suspects.

Omaha, Nebraska

Gunshots erupted in a Nebraska shopping mall on Saturday, killing Trequez Swift, 21, and injuring Ja’Keya Veland. The suspects fled the scene, but two were later arrested, the Omaha Police Department said.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with Sunday’s shooting. And a second suspect, Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, has been arrested for aiding and abetting crime.

LaPlace, Louisiana

Nine children were injured in a shooting Saturday night at a 12-year birthday party, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Authorities said a verbal confrontation led to gunfire.

Seven people were treated at a local hospital and released, and two remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers said they believed more than 60 young people were gathered at the party and two groups of young men with an ongoing feud met at home, started arguing and gunshots erupted. No arrests were made.

