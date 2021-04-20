2021 US Open golf events allowing a limited number of fans to attend lessons in California





Getty Images

While golf is nowhere near its new normal, the US Open at Torrey Pines in June will feel like being played at Cameron Indoor Stadium compared to last year’s major in California. The USGA announced Monday that a limited number of fans will be admitted to both the US Open at Torrey Pines (in San Diego) as well as the US Women’s Open at the Olympic Club (in San Francisco) . Both events will take place in June.

On the men’s side, this will mark three consecutive major championships with at least a few fans. This is even more significant for the US Open, for several reasons. There were no fans in attendance at Winged Foot in September when Bryson DeChambeau defeated Matthew Wolff, and there were also no fans at the PGA Championship in California – which has been notoriously strict on its regulations when it comes to football. pandemic over the past year – last August when Collin Morikawa won his first major.

There have been rumors that this year’s US Open in San Diego could also be fanless, but it looks like everyone is moving forward with a plan for the fans. The Masters hosted its 85th edition at Augusta National in April with patrons on the property, and the PGA Championship expects up to 10,000 people per lap at Kiawah in May. It is not yet known whether the championship opened at Royal St. George’s in July will have fans in attendance.

“Last year we missed the energy the fans bring to our US Open championships,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior general manager. “We are grateful to our local and national health and safety officials in California for being able to host some fans this year to see the world’s greatest players compete in these prestigious championships, while working to maintain the health and safety of all involved. “

Interestingly, both men’s and women’s events will require all out-of-state participants to show proof that the COVID-19 vaccination took place at least 14 days before the championship. Participants in the state must show proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

While it’s unclear how many people will be allowed to compete in either US Open, it will certainly provide a good foundation and depth to these championships. I was at the Masters without a boss in November as well as the Masters with a limited number in April, and there was a world of difference. It doesn’t seem like a few thousand people can provide as much energy as having no one at all, but there is a gulf between the two experiences. And if that’s true for me, then it’s certainly all the more true for real tournament participants.

The 121st US Open returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since Tiger Woods claimed a spectacular 2008 playoff victory there against Rocco Mediate. Torrey is the seventh course to earn two (or more) US Open this century. The US Women’s Open will be played at the Olympics for the very first time.

